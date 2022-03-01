Arbroath 1-1 Partick Thistle: Honours even as Lichties fail to build on first half dominance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football

Arbroath 1-1 Partick Thistle: Honours even as Lichties fail to build on first half dominance

By Scott Lorimer
March 1 2022, 9.50pm
Colin Hamilton celebrates putting Arbroath in front.
Colin Hamilton celebrates putting Arbroath in front.

Arbroath moved a point ahead of Kilmarnock at the top of the Championship after a 1-1 draw with Partick Thistle.

Colin Hamilton fired the Lichties into an early lead after smart link up play with Craig Wighton on six minutes.

The home side continued to threaten but couldn’t take advantage of their chances.

Partick Thistle’s Tunji Akinola and Arbroath’s Liam Henderson

Thistle came out the second half sharper and were level on 60 minutes through Ciaran McKenna.

Both sides had great chances to take the lead but neither could could add to their tally with the clash ending all-square

One change

Arbroath were forced into one change with Jason Thomson dropping out due to an injury picked up in Saturday’s 0-0 draw with Morton.

That saw Bobby Linn get his third start of the league campaign with Scott Stewart dropping to right back.

Partick made four changes to the side that drew with Raith. Injured pair Kevin Holt and Scott Tiffoney returned while Brian Graham and Ciaran McKenna returned to the starting line-up.

Early goal

The Lichties got off to a dream start on five minutes with Colin Hamilton netting his fourth goal of the season.

The left back worked a throw in to Craig Wighton and the on-loan Dunfermline forward neatly worked the ball back to Hamilton as he burst into the box.

Colin Hamilton fires Arbroath into an early lead against Partick Thistle.
Colin Hamilton fires Arbroath into an early lead against Partick Thistle.

Hamilton still had a lot of work to do but neatly slotted the ball underneath Jamie Sneddon in the Partick goal.

The visitors were dealt a further blow a few minutes later with winger Scott Tiffoney having to make way for Robbie Crawford.

Arbroath seemed to have the bit between their teeth and continued to put pressure on the Jags’ defence.

Bobby Linn went agonisingly close to making it 2-0  with a sublime free-kick from 25 yards out.

Partick ace Scot Tiffoney only lasted 11 minutes due to injury.
Partick ace Scot Tiffoney only lasted 11 minutes due to injury.

The veteran attacker watched on as his effort smashed against the post then off keeper Sneddon and out for a corner.

From the resulting set play, Jack Hamilton and Thomas O’Brien both went close with chances in the busy Thistle box.

For all their dominance in the opening 45, Arbroath almost gifted Thistle a goal on 42 minutes.

Kyle Turner whipped in a free-kick into the box, Derek Gaston came for the punch but completely missed the ball. As he scrambled on the deck, Lewis Mayo took a shot which was blocked and then cleared by the Lichties.

It was the only blot on an otherwise excellent half for Dick Campbell’s side but they went into the break with a deserved 1-0 lead.

Second half

In a bid to get a footing back on the game, Ian McCall made two changes at the break with Rangers loanee Juan Alegria Arango and Richard Forster replacing Kyle Turner and Tunji Akinola.

Arango almost made an instant impact but his glancing header from a Cammy Smith cross went over the bar.

Moments later it was Arbroath’s turn to attack as the second half burst into life, as Linn thundered a shot straight at Sneddon in the Thistle goal.

Ciaran McKenna draws Partick level.

The visitors certainly looked a lot sharper in the second half than they did in the first and were level on 60 minutes.

Thistle worked the ball across the middle of the park to Ciaran McKenna. The full-back then hit a shot from the edge of the box across the face of the Arbroath goal and into the bottom corner.

Arbroath's Scott Stewart takes on Stuart Bannigan.
Arbroath’s Scott Stewart takes on Stuart Bannigan.

Dick Campbell then looked for fresh legs with Dale Hilson and Luke Donnelly replacing Craig Wighton and Luke Donnelly.

But Partick continued to threaten the part-time side with Graham going close on a couple of occasions.

The Jags were claiming for a penalty on 86 minutes after substitute Murray broke up the park and played the ball to Kevin Holt, who just had Gaston to beat.

Kevin Holt should have put Partick ahead late on
Kevin Holt should have put Partick ahead late on

The defender placed his shot wide of the post but the Arbroath keeper appeared to catch the Thistle player in the process.

Despite pleas from the visiting players, referee Peter Stuart was uninterested.

Partick keeper Sneddon was called into action late on tipping Dale Hilson’s misplaced cross over the bar.

But the game finished a point a-piece with Arbroath maintaining their impressive unbeaten record at Gayfield.

 

