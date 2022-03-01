‘I’ll stick a knife through your throats’ – Ex-boxer challenged Kinross neighbours to fight after house fire

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A former boxer told a court he challenged his neighbours to a fight after his house caught fire.

Police officers sent to deal with a late-night disturbance in Kinross saw bantamweight fighter Ryan Warden ranting at residents in the street.

“Come to my door and I’ll stick a knife through your throats,” he screamed.

The 31-year-old appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner in the town’s Dalwhamie Street on April 30, 2020.

He told the court: “It was because my house was on fire and all my neighbours were outside.”

Residents told to go home

The incident took place when strict Covid-19 lockdown rules were in place.

Fiscal depute Andrew Harding said: “Police were called to the street at about 10pm due to a disturbance in the street.

“They spoke to people who were were standing outside and asked them to return to their homes.”

He said police officers walked further along the street when they spotted the accused.

“He was shouting and swearing in an aggressive manner,” said Mr Harding.

“His words were directed at residents and he was challenging them to a fight.”

After hearing his comment about the knife, officers told Warden to go home but he refused.

“The two officers took hold of Warden and escorted him to the police van while he continued shouting and swearing,” said Mr Harding.

“Whilst within the back of the van, he hit his head and banged the cage until he eventually calmed down.”

The charges

Warden, now of Angus Road, Scone, told police his comments had been “misconstrued.”

He pled guilty to acting in an aggressive manner, repeatedly shouting, swearing and uttering threats of violence.

Warden further admitted a separate charge of driving a Vauxhall Corsa while disqualified, on West Bridge Street and Tay Street in Perth, on January 31, last year.

Sheriff Pino Di Emidio deferred sentence for background reports until March 30.

Residents in the new Kinross estate had complained about parties in Dalwhamie Street during the first lockdown.

Weeks after Warden’s arrest, we told how hero builder Scott Robertson rescued two people from a burning property in the same street.