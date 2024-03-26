New era for dementia support with Dundee launch of Meeting Centres Scotland

Community-driven dementia care is entering a new era after the Dundee launch of a new national support organisation.

Meetings Centres Scotland will carry forward progress made since the first example of a European-developed support model opened in Angus.

In 2019, Kirrie Connections pioneered the scheme which originated in Amsterdam.

Meeting centres offer social activities, therapeutic services and family support for people living with mild to moderate dementia.

The model focuses on the strengths of individuals.

It promotes independence and aims to improve the quality of life for people living with dementia and their carers.

Meeting Centres success celebrated

Meeting Centres Scotland interim CEO Graham Galloway moved into the new role after leading the work of Kirrie Connections.

He said: “The official launch of Meeting Centres Scotland is not just a celebration of how far we’ve come since the first centre opened in Kirriemuir but also a declaration of our commitment to expanding this invaluable model throughout Scotland.

“Meeting centres are more than just places.

“They are vibrant communities where individuals living with dementia and their families find understanding, support and joy.

“As we step into this new era, we remain dedicated to enhancing the lives of people living with dementia across Scotland.”

Since the Kirriemuir opening, the movement has seen remarkable growth.

Graham added: “Today, Scotland is home to 19 meeting centres.

“Each is dedicated to providing crucial support and creating a sense of belonging for people living with dementia and their families.”

Early diagnosis encouraged

Honorary President of Meeting Centres Scotland, Emeritus Professor Dawn Brooker hailed the launch as a “landmark event”.

“The number of people living with dementia has increased dramatically.

“And it is set to rise further still,” she said.

“It is now recommended that people get diagnosed as early as possible.

“This enables people and families to come to terms with their diagnosis and take advantage of any treatments that may become available.

“Currently, there is still no cure for dementia.

“Local Meeting Centres provide the support we know from research helps people cope much better long-term in living with dementia.”

Confidence and wellbeing

“Everything that meeting centres provide is geared up to increase confidence and a sense of wellbeing,” she said.

“The fact that Scotland has taken this on as part of their National Dementia Strategy is to be commended.

“Other countries will watch their progress with great interest and hopefully will follow suit.”

Minister for social care, mental wellbeing and sport, Maree Todd, said: “Having had the pleasure of attending many meeting centres across Scotland, I share in the enthusiasm for the launch of Meeting Centres Scotland.

“This is a landmark moment for the development of support for our dementia communities.

“I reiterate our commitment as a government to continuing to enable the growth of such supports, as we deliver on our ambitious new dementia strategy for Scotland.”