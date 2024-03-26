Motorists face delays amid congestion on M90 Friarton Bridge

Motorists are facing delays on the Friarton Bridge in Perth amid ongoing roadworks.

Drivers travelling southbound on the M90 bridge are experiencing delays of approximately 20 minutes according to Traffic Scotland.

Live traffic data shows cars queued back to St Madoes during rush hour on Tuesday evening.

It comes as a contraflow system is in place due to roadworks on the northbound carriageway.

The works, carried out by Amey on behalf of Transport Scotland, are expected to last until Wednesday night.

Updates will follow