Perth motorists face disruption during repair works on the M90 Friarton Bridge

Motorists on the M90 face disruption later in March when roadworks take place on the Friarton Bridge near Perth.

The project, beginning March 22 at 7.30pm, will see the northbound carriageway fully closed.

A 24-hour contraflow will be in place during the roadworks, with one lane open in each direction.

Perth slip road closed during works

Amey, who is carrying out the works on behalf of Transport Scotland, expects the road to be fully reopened by 8.30pm on March 27.

The scheme also means the northbound off-slip at junction 11, Barnhill Interchange, will be closed.

Motorists trying to get to Perth have been advised to use junction 10 towards the Broxden Roundabout, before taking the A93 Glasgow Road.

Alternatively, traffic can continue over Friarton Bridge and take the Kinfauns exit.

Traffic can then return southbound and take the exit at the southbound off-slip for the Barnhill Interchange.

The works will include resurfacing, parapet repairs to a section of the bridge damaged in a crash and navigation light inspections.

Amey has warned all schemes are weather-dependent and may be cancelled or rescheduled if not favourable.

The newly installed Sologuard barrier will be in operation as part of the roadworks.

Installation works for the barriers – which can be opened and closed by operators in a matter of minutes – led to “crazy” traffic on the adjacent A90 in October.