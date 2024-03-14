Angus pupil accused of putting schoolboy in hospital taken on school trip just days later

An Angus schoolboy accused of an assault that broke a fellow pupil’s nose went on a school trip instead of being excluded, it is claimed.

The 13-year-old allegedly punched a 15-year-old boy, who also sustained concussion and had to have his nose reset in Ninewells Hospital, Dundee.

As the alleged victim’s parents arrived at the secondary school to continue discussions about the incident a few days later they saw buses taking pupils to a major tourist venue.

The attack is said to have occurred near the school the day it broke off for the mid-term break.

The 15-year-old boy’s parents spoke to the head teacher the next day, an in-service day.

And they were furious to learn that younger pupil was among those to enjoy his year group trip when school resumed five days later.

Police confirmed a 13-old boy was charged in connection with an assault in an Angus town on Wednesday February 14.

Treated at A&E in Ninewells Hospital

We have withheld the school name and other details due to reporting restrictions on identifying children accused of a crime.

Both boys were on their way home with friends when a tussle broke out after name-calling over the previous few days escalated, said the 15-year-old’s dad.

But then the 13-year-old landed a punch which he fears could have killed his son.

After initial treatment at A&E at Ninewells Hospital, in Dundee, the boy returned later to have his nose reset.

His father said: “Had [our son] fallen over he would have hit the pavement at about 15 miles per hour. We could be having a totally different conversation. It’s bad enough he has a broken nose and concussion.”

School response ‘absolute shambles’

The boy’s parents kept him at home for a spell because they felt the school was unable to keep him safe.

His father said the school’s response had been “an absolute shambles” and had failed to drive home the seriousness of the incident.

He said: “They stuck him on a bus and took him to [the attraction], of course he doesn’t understand what he’s done wrong.”

The family took their concerns to Conservative MSP Maurice Golden who raised the case in the Scottish Parliament with Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth.

On behalf of the school, Angus Council said police were investigating an incident which occurred on February 14.

A spokesperson said: “Accordingly, it is not appropriate to comment further at this time other than to confirm that we are offering any relevant assistance to those police inquiries.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 13-year-old male youth has been charged in connection with an assault which happened at [the location] around 4.10pm on Friday, 14 February, 2024.

“A report has been sent to the Youth Justice Assessor.”