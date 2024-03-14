Angus pupil accused of putting schoolboy in hospital taken on school trip just days later

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Education Schools

Angus pupil accused of putting schoolboy in hospital taken on school trip just days later

Instead of being excluded the 13-year-old joined his peers on the excursion to a major tourist attraction.

By Cheryl Peebles
The 15-year-old boy was treated for a broken nose and concussion at Ninewells Hospital. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
An Angus schoolboy accused of an assault that broke a fellow pupil’s nose went on a school trip instead of being excluded, it is claimed.

The 13-year-old allegedly punched a 15-year-old boy, who also sustained concussion and had to have his nose reset in Ninewells Hospital, Dundee.

As the alleged victim’s parents arrived at the secondary school to continue discussions about the incident a few days later they saw buses taking pupils to a major tourist venue.

The attack is said to have occurred near the school the day it broke off for the mid-term break.

The 15-year-old boy’s parents spoke to the head teacher the next day, an in-service day.

And they were furious to learn that younger pupil was among those to enjoy his year group trip when school resumed five days later.

Police confirmed a 13-old boy was charged in connection with an assault in an Angus town on Wednesday February 14.

Treated at A&E in Ninewells Hospital

We have withheld the school name and other details due to reporting restrictions on identifying children accused of a crime.

Both boys were on their way home with friends when a tussle broke out after name-calling over the previous few days escalated, said the 15-year-old’s dad.

But then the 13-year-old landed a punch which he fears could have killed his son.

After initial treatment at A&E at Ninewells Hospital, in Dundee, the boy returned later to have his nose reset.

His father said: “Had [our son] fallen over he would have hit the pavement at about 15 miles per hour. We could be having a totally different conversation. It’s bad enough he has a broken nose and concussion.”

School response ‘absolute shambles’

The boy’s parents kept him at home for a spell because they felt the school was unable to keep him safe.

His father said the school’s response had been “an absolute shambles” and had failed to drive home the seriousness of the incident.

He said: “They stuck him on a bus and took him to [the attraction], of course he doesn’t understand what he’s done wrong.”

The family took their concerns to Conservative MSP Maurice Golden who raised the case in the Scottish Parliament with Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth.

On behalf of the school, Angus Council said police were investigating an incident which occurred on February 14.

A spokesperson said: “Accordingly, it is not appropriate to comment further at this time other than to confirm that we are offering any relevant assistance to those police inquiries.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 13-year-old male youth has been charged in connection with an assault which happened at [the location] around 4.10pm on Friday, 14 February, 2024.

“A report has been sent to the Youth Justice Assessor.”

