Prison Break star Dominic Purcell reveals on-set accident cracked his skull

Prison Break star Dominic Purcell has said his skull was visible when he was involved in an on-set accident while filming in Morocco.

The actor, 54, who is married to Miley Cyrus’s mother Tish Cyrus, said he feared he was suffering a bleed on his brain after an iron bar cracked his skull.

He did not specify when the accident happened or what he was filming at the time.

Sharing a graphic photo of his injuries on Instagram, he wrote: “NO ITS NOT MAKE UP.

“When an iron bar breaks your face and cracks ya skull. You get it fixed and you move on.

“I often come back to this moment in #morocco. I was filming a scene.

“One minute I’m running the next a tremendous force exploded upon me. My stunty @johnnymacstunts came running to my side and said. “ doesn’t look good. Your nose is smashed and I can see your skull. I replied. “ that’s not good”.

“Point is – I thought for sure I was going to have a brain bleed, pass out and die. I found it amusing that my end would be in the desert, with not a hospital insight doing what I love most.

“On reflection it’s how I accepted death that’s always puzzled me. I guess it’s just that. I accepted it.

“Now here I am. Another witness to the mysteries of life writing about it.

“Accept. Move forward. Get on with it. I guess?

“What other option is there to the business of living.”

Purcell shot to fame in 2005 as the wrongly incarcerated inmate Lincoln Burrows in the hit TV series Prison Break, which also starred Wentworth Miller.

He has also appeared in the TV series of The Flash and Legends of Tomorrow, and played Dracula in Blade: Trinity.

He has recently become a tabloid fixture for his high profile romance with Cyrus.

The couple married in August 2023 at Cyrus’s popstar daughter Miley’s home in Malibu, California.