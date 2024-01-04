Louis Moult lifts lid on Jim Goodwin talks as Dundee United ace hails fans for keeping the faith

Louis Moult has paid tribute to the man management of Jim Goodwin following a heart to heart with the Dundee United boss prior to his double against Arbroath.

The 31-year-old had endured a maddening spell in front of goal, going eight matches without rippling the net – and he concedes that he was feeling the frustration.

However, Goodwin was quick to put his mind at ease, assuring Moult that he remains a pivotal cog in the Tangerine machine, regardless of whether his name is on the score-sheet.

And Moult repaid his gaffer’s faith on Tuesday evening, scoring twice as the Lichties were swept aside 3-0.

He said: “I’d be lying if I said it (goal drought) wasn’t playing on my mind. It was. You only need to ask my missus. I’ve been a bit ratty with her, a bit short!

“But the gaffer spoke to me last week and again on Monday and said: “Look keep your head; you are massive for us and really important to the way we play”.

“He told me he had no doubt in his mind that the goals would come – and they did against Arbroath.

“Having a manager that has that level of confidence in you is exactly what I needed. It was a big part of me coming back up the road.”

Moult added: “When you are out there, you need to think to yourself “keep believing, keep believing”. That’s something I’ve been thinking about a lot over the last few days, since I spoke to the gaffer.

“I told myself to stop feeling down in the dumps. I’m very lucky to be in this position as a footballer and a human being and I need to keep my head up.”

Vocal support

And the support of the United fans has been a constant source of motivation, with his name – to the tune of Spandau Ballet’s Gold – sung in every match.

He let out a cathartic roar towards the 3,200 travelling Arabs after scoring his second of the game against Arbroath, at the packed Pleasureland end.

“In the last game (against Partick Thistle) I got in behind the defence and hit one over the bar,” recalled Moult. “And soon as I did, they started singing my song. That really hit home with me.

“The supporters were great again at Arbroath; sold their allocation out and got right behind us all day.”

Despite the discourse surrounding his recent barren run, it should be noted that Moult is now on double-figures for the season – a feat he has not achieved since 2017/18.

He continued: “As a striker you always want to get to double figures as quickly as possible. I wanted to do it before Christmas or the New Year – but I wasn’t too far behind my target!”