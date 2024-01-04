Louis Moult lifts lid on Jim Goodwin talks as Dundee United ace hails fans for keeping the faith

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Louis Moult lifts lid on Jim Goodwin talks as Dundee United ace hails fans for keeping the faith

Moult scored a double against Arbroath on Tuesday evening.

By Alan Temple
Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin and striker Louis Moult
Goodwin, left, calmed Moult prior to the trip to Arbroath. Image: SNS

Louis Moult has paid tribute to the man management of Jim Goodwin following a heart to heart with the Dundee United boss prior to his double against Arbroath.

The 31-year-old had endured a maddening spell in front of goal, going eight matches without rippling the net – and he concedes that he was feeling the frustration.

However, Goodwin was quick to put his mind at ease, assuring Moult that he remains a pivotal cog in the Tangerine machine, regardless of whether his name is on the score-sheet.

And Moult repaid his gaffer’s faith on Tuesday evening, scoring twice as the Lichties were swept aside 3-0.

Dundee United strikers Tony Watt, right, and Louis Moult
Watt, right, teed up Moult’s opener. Image: SNS

He said: “I’d be lying if I said it (goal drought) wasn’t playing on my mind. It was. You only need to ask my missus. I’ve been a bit ratty with her, a bit short!

“But the gaffer spoke to me last week and again on Monday and said: “Look keep your head; you are massive for us and really important to the way we play”.

“He told me he had no doubt in his mind that the goals would come – and they did against Arbroath.

“Having a manager that has that level of confidence in you is exactly what I needed. It was a big part of me coming back up the road.”

Louis Moult delights in his second goal of the game in front of Dundee United fans
Moult delights in his second goal of the game in front of Dundee United fans. Image: SNS

Moult added: “When you are out there, you need to think to yourself “keep believing, keep believing”. That’s something I’ve been thinking about a lot over the last few days, since I spoke to the gaffer.

“I told myself to stop feeling down in the dumps. I’m very lucky to be in this position as a footballer and a human being and I need to keep my head up.”

Vocal support

And the support of the United fans has been a constant source of motivation, with his name – to the tune of Spandau Ballet’s Gold – sung in every match.

He let out a cathartic roar towards the 3,200 travelling Arabs after scoring his second of the game against Arbroath, at the packed Pleasureland end.

“In the last game (against Partick Thistle) I got in behind the defence and hit one over the bar,” recalled Moult. “And soon as I did, they started singing my song. That really hit home with me.

“The supporters were great again at Arbroath; sold their allocation out and got right behind us all day.”

Despite the discourse surrounding his recent barren run, it should be noted that Moult is now on double-figures for the season – a feat he has not achieved since 2017/18.

He continued: “As a striker you always want to get to double figures as quickly as possible. I wanted to do it before Christmas or the New Year – but I wasn’t too far behind my target!”

More from Dundee United

Jim Goodwin salutes the Dundee United fans
3 Dundee United talking points: Jim Goodwin ponders ‘best defensive record in Europe’ claim…
Louis Moult takes the acclaim of more than 3,000 travelling Dundee United fans
Jim Goodwin in glowing Louis Moult 'nightmare' verdict as Dundee United boss faces nervous…
Dundee United players celebrate Louis Moult's opener
Arbroath 0-3 Dundee United: Louis Moult back on the goal trail as Jim Goodwin's…
Kerr Smith in action for Dundee United.
St Johnstone and Aston Villa confirm Kerr Smith loan, with ex-Dundee United man set…
Tony Watt, Dundee United attacker at Tannadice
Tony Watt buoyed by 2023 turnaround after being 'caned' – as Dundee United ace…
Tony Watt wheels away in celebration for Dundee United
LEE WILKIE: Dundee United's Partick Thistle display was blueprint for success - start like…
Arbroath manager Jim McIntyre is down to the barebones. Image: SNS.
Arbroath boss Jim McIntyre down to bare bones again for Dundee United clash
Dundee United goalkeeper Jack Walton signals that it's bedtime for daughter Lily
Jack Walton reveals 'lucky charm' after Dundee United return to winning ways
Rory MacLeod in action with Dundee United
Dundee United recall Rory MacLeod from Forfar loan
Kyle Vassell celebrates as Kilmarnock effectively relegate Dundee United
8 matches that defined Dundee United's tumultuous 2023

Conversation