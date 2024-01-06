Dundee United goalkeeper departs Tannadice on loan

Dundee United goalkeeper Ruairidh Adams has joined Edinburgh City on loan for the remainder of the season.

Adams, 19, will be available for the Citizens’ League One fixture against Alloa Athletic this afternoon.

The teenage stopper, who hails from the capital, is yet to make his senior bow for the Tangerines, but has previously been farmed out to Gala Fairydean.

Adams’ exit leaves United with Jack Walton and Jack Newman as Jim Goodwin’s goalkeeping options, while Mark Birighitti is out of the picture and available for transfer.