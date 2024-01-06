Man, 37, charged following attempted murder in Glenrothes

A 37-year-old man has been charged in connection with an attempted murder in Glenrothes.

The incident happened just before 7pm on Thursday, December 21 in the South Street area of the town.

The man is due to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Monday.

A 41-year-old male was taken to hospital following the incident with “serious” injuries.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “A 37-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with an attempted murder in Glenrothes.

“The incident happened around 6.50pm on Thursday, December 21, 2023, in the South Street area of the town.

“The man is due to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Monday, January 8.