Football Brechin City complete eye-catching double signing for Highland League push Gavin Price has added to his forward areas ahead of facing Huntly. By Craig Cairns December 15 2023, 7.05pm Share Brechin City complete eye-catching double signing for Highland League push Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/sport/football/4841900/brechin-city-complete-double-signing/ Copy Link 0 comment Brechin City manager Gavin Price. Image: SNS. Brechin City have completed an eye-catching double signing as manager Gavin Price hones his title-chasing squad. Danny Handling, 29, has been brought in until the end of the season after his release from Edinburgh City. The experienced SPFL campaigner is joined by striker Sean Hastie, who joins on a two-and-a-half-year deal from Scone Thistle. Danny Handling has joined Brechin City after his release from Edinburgh. Image: SNS. Hastie has been a prolific goal scorer for the Perthshire junior outfit in the East Region Midlands League. Brechin are second in the Highland League behind Buckie Thistle, who took them to the wire in last season’s title victory. Price’s men have lost their last two matches and have the chance to get back to winning ways when they host Huntly on Saturday at Glebe Park.
