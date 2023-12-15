Brechin City complete eye-catching double signing for Highland League push

Brechin City have completed an eye-catching double signing as manager Gavin Price hones his title-chasing squad.

Danny Handling, 29, has been brought in until the end of the season after his release from Edinburgh City.

The experienced SPFL campaigner is joined by striker Sean Hastie, who joins on a two-and-a-half-year deal from Scone Thistle.

Hastie has been a prolific goal scorer for the Perthshire junior outfit in the East Region Midlands League.

Brechin are second in the Highland League behind Buckie Thistle, who took them to the wire in last season’s title victory.

Price’s men have lost their last two matches and have the chance to get back to winning ways when they host Huntly on Saturday at Glebe Park.