Home News Perth & Kinross

Plans to pause A9 roadworks near Dunkeld this weekend have been cancelled

Works were meant to be paused between Saturday evening until Sunday evening.

By Kieran Webster
John Swinney hits out at A9 Roadworks near Dunkeld
The SGN roadworks near Dunkeld. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Plans to pause roadworks on the A9 this weekend near Dunkeld have been cancelled.

SGN, who is carrying out the roadworks, said the road will not be fully reopened due to “operational issues”.

The utility firm has also warned drivers to make extra time for their journeys.

A9 motorists warned to allow extra time

Lanes were expected to reopen every Saturday evening into Sunday evening in the lead-up to Christmas.

A spokesperson said: “We’re sorry to announce that due to operational issues, we’re unable to pause our work on the A9 near Dunkeld this weekend.

“If you’re travelling to festive events tomorrow and Sunday, please allow more time for your travel.”

Queues on the A9 due to roadworks near Dunkeld.
Queues on the A9 due to the roadworks near Dunkeld. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Works on the stretch are set to be paused next week ahead of anticipated extra Christmas traffic.

However, they will resume in the first week of January.

Earlier in the year, politicians put pressure on SGN following lengthy delays on the A9 on the weekends and during Pitlochry’s Enchanted Forest.

The works are expected to end in March 2024.

