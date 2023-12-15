St Johnstone boss Craig Levein won’t take Nicky Clark Hibs selection gamble despite Chris Kane illness blow

Craig Levein will “resist the temptation” to turn to Nicky Clark for St Johnstone’s clash with Hibs.

The Perth striker is ahead of schedule on his return from a calf injury and is now back in training.

And, with Chris Kane likely to be absent through illness, putting Clark into his match-day squad would have held obvious appeal for Levein.

However, he is well aware of the former Dundee United man’s long-term value to Saints’ fight for Premiership survival.

3 goals in 2 games 🔥 Nicky Clark headed us 1-0 up last night #SJFC | #NC10 | @nickyclark91 pic.twitter.com/ueCt5ktluK — St. Johnstone FC (@StJohnstone) November 8, 2023

And a Clark comeback at Ibrox or Rugby Park next week is far likelier than this Saturday.

“Nicky’s trained a bit,” Levein reported.

“The temptation would be to throw him in but I think I’ll have to resist that tomorrow.”

Jephcott explanation

Luke Jephcott has yet to start a game for Levein, with a seven-minute substitute run-out at Tynecastle his only appearance.

“A number of players are in the same sort of position,” said Levein.

“I can only assess what I see.

“Some other players have maybe been able to get in the team because of injuries.

“Luke hasn’t been able to do that as yet.

“I can only go by what I see in training every day.

“We’re in a tight spot and we need to work extremely hard to get out of it.

“I’m basing my choices on those things.

“Up to this point Luke hasn’t been able to get in.”

Home comforts

Saints have earned 80% of their Premiership points at McDiarmid Park this season – the highest proportion in the division.

Home comforts provide scope for optimism against an in-form Hibs side – not that Levein believes picking up results on the road will be a long-term problem.

“I’ve not really spotted anything different performance-wise,” he said.

“Since I came here, I thought we played really well at Tynecastle and played well in spells against Motherwell.

“There’s nothing in my head about this at all.

“The facts clearly show that we haven’t won an away game but I’m confident that will come.

“Getting Nicky back will help and so too will getting three or four players in.

“It’s a home game next and I can’t complain about our form here.

“I feel that we’ve got a bit of momentum.

“There’s not been a massive difference in our performances.

“Every game we’ve been in until the end and every game I’ve taken something out of, whether that’s been individual displays or the team as a whole.

“I’d say that confidence is rising.

“There are 15 points at stake before the break, which will be a time for us to assess things.”