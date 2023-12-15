St Johnstone boss Craig Levein won’t take Nicky Clark Hibs selection gamble despite Chris Kane illness blow

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone boss Craig Levein won’t take Nicky Clark Hibs selection gamble despite Chris Kane illness blow

The Perth forward is back in training.

By Eric Nicolson
Neither Nicky Clark nor Chris Kane is likely to feature for St Johnstone against Hibs.
Neither Nicky Clark nor Chris Kane is likely to feature for St Johnstone against Hibs. Images: SNS.

Craig Levein will “resist the temptation” to turn to Nicky Clark for St Johnstone’s clash with Hibs.

The Perth striker is ahead of schedule on his return from a calf injury and is now back in training.

And, with Chris Kane likely to be absent through illness, putting Clark into his match-day squad would have held obvious appeal for Levein.

However, he is well aware of the former Dundee United man’s long-term value to Saints’ fight for Premiership survival.

And a Clark comeback at Ibrox or Rugby Park next week is far likelier than this Saturday.

“Nicky’s trained a bit,” Levein reported.

“The temptation would be to throw him in but I think I’ll have to resist that tomorrow.”

Jephcott explanation

Luke Jephcott has yet to start a game for Levein, with a seven-minute substitute run-out at Tynecastle his only appearance.

“A number of players are in the same sort of position,” said Levein.

“I can only assess what I see.

“Some other players have maybe been able to get in the team because of injuries.

“Luke hasn’t been able to do that as yet.

“I can only go by what I see in training every day.

“We’re in a tight spot and we need to work extremely hard to get out of it.

“I’m basing my choices on those things.

“Up to this point Luke hasn’t been able to get in.”

Home comforts

Saints have earned 80% of their Premiership points at McDiarmid Park this season – the highest proportion in the division.

Home comforts provide scope for optimism against an in-form Hibs side – not that Levein believes picking up results on the road will be a long-term problem.

“I’ve not really spotted anything different performance-wise,” he said.

“Since I came here, I thought we played really well at Tynecastle and played well in spells against Motherwell.

St Johnstone celebrate their goal at Motherwell.
St Johnstone celebrate their goal at Motherwell. Image: SNS.

“There’s nothing in my head about this at all.

“The facts clearly show that we haven’t won an away game but I’m confident that will come.

“Getting Nicky back will help and so too will getting three or four players in.

“It’s a home game next and I can’t complain about our form here.

“I feel that we’ve got a bit of momentum.

“There’s not been a massive difference in our performances.

“Every game we’ve been in until the end and every game I’ve taken something out of, whether that’s been individual displays or the team as a whole.

“I’d say that confidence is rising.

“There are 15 points at stake before the break, which will be a time for us to assess things.”

