St Johnstone striker Nicky Clark could be back next week

St Johnstone striker Nicky Clark is closing in on a comeback, Craig Levein has revealed.

The Perth forward, who sparked Saints’ Premiership revival with three goals in two games, injured his calf against Ross County a month ago and has missed the last five league matches.

Now back running, Clark is unlikely to return when Hibs visit McDiarmid Park on Saturday.

But Rangers or Kilmarnock the following week are realistic fixtures the former Dundee United man could be back in the match-day squad.

3 goals in 2 games 🔥 Nicky Clark headed us 1-0 up last night #SJFC | #NC10 | @nickyclark91 pic.twitter.com/ueCt5ktluK — St. Johnstone FC (@StJohnstone) November 8, 2023

“Nicky is improving and was outside doing a bit of running today,” Levein reported. “But I don’t think he’ll make this weekend.

“Hopefully not too far after it.

“He’s made good progress.

“Nicky scored a few goals before he went out again and I think we’re just better with him in the team.

“Certainly, if it’s not this weekend then all being well it will be the following game. We will just need to wait and see on that.”

Busy spell before window opens

The mid-season break will provide an opportunity for Levein to strengthen his squad.

But there’s a lot of football to be played before the transfer window opens.

“Saturday (the 1-1 draw with Motherwell) wasn’t a great game,” he said.

“When you’re leading and lose a late goal it feels worse. But I don’t think, in all honesty, that we deserved to win the game.

“A draw was probably about the right result.

“And a draw away from home, in the situation we are in, is not a disaster.

“I’ve said after a number of games now that some things were good and there have been moments in every match where we’ve not been good enough.

“So I think we need some freshness, some new faces around the squad to help us.

“We’ve got four games before we play Dundee, five before the winter break.

“That’s a lot of matches, a lot of stress.

“These games rapidly come at us. We need to stay as injury free as we can.

“Andy (Considine) and Nicky will be back, I hope.

“Drey is a while yet, which is a pity. He’s direct, aggressive in his play and quick.

“That’s a blow but, listen, other teams have injuries as well so it’s nothing new.”