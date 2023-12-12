St Johnstone striker Nicky Clark could be back next week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Johnstone striker Nicky Clark could be back next week

The Perth forward has missed over a month of football since he injured his calf.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone striker Nicky Clark.
St Johnstone striker Nicky Clark. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone striker Nicky Clark is closing in on a comeback, Craig Levein has revealed.

The Perth forward, who sparked Saints’ Premiership revival with three goals in two games, injured his calf against Ross County a month ago and has missed the last five league matches.

Now back running, Clark is unlikely to return when Hibs visit McDiarmid Park on Saturday.

But Rangers or Kilmarnock the following week are realistic fixtures the former Dundee United man could be back in the match-day squad.

“Nicky is improving and was outside doing a bit of running today,” Levein reported. “But I don’t think he’ll make this weekend.

“Hopefully not too far after it.

“He’s made good progress.

“Nicky scored a few goals before he went out again and I think we’re just better with him in the team.

“Certainly, if it’s not this weekend then all being well it will be the following game. We will just need to wait and see on that.”

Busy spell before window opens

The mid-season break will provide an opportunity for Levein to strengthen his squad.

But there’s a lot of football to be played before the transfer window opens.

“Saturday (the 1-1 draw with Motherwell) wasn’t a great game,” he said.

“When you’re leading and lose a late goal it feels worse. But I don’t think, in all honesty, that we deserved to win the game.

“A draw was probably about the right result.

St Johnstone celebrate their goal.
St Johnstone celebrate their goal. Image: SNS.

“And a draw away from home, in the situation we are in, is not a disaster.

“I’ve said after a number of games now that some things were good and there have been moments in every match where we’ve not been good enough.

“So I think we need some freshness, some new faces around the squad to help us.

“We’ve got four games before we play Dundee, five before the winter break.

“That’s a lot of matches, a lot of stress.

“These games rapidly come at us. We need to stay as injury free as we can.

“Andy (Considine) and Nicky will be back, I hope.

“Drey is a while yet, which is a pity. He’s direct, aggressive in his play and quick.

“That’s a blow but, listen, other teams have injuries as well so it’s nothing new.”

