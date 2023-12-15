Onto (as one word) annoys me so much I might even tut

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Onto (as one word) annoys me so much I might even tut

There was a story in this paper a few weeks ago about a “Dundee hardman video”. To my mind it is a “Dundee hard man video”. Hard man is two words.

By Steve Finan

It’s maybe just me but I’m seeing an awful lot of confusion, in newspapers and elsewhere, about when one word is two words. Or when two words should be one word.

Mind you, some of them depend on opinion. In many cases there isn’t a definitive right and wrong.

Let’s start with a few easy ones. It is an eyesore, not an eye sore. And nonetheless, isn’t three words. Notwithstanding is one word though, bizarrely, I’ve seen it as three. And you gain the upper hand, not upperhand.

All of those are straightforward. Not straight forward.

What about flowerbed? You would always make vegetable patch or grass lawn two words, but flowerbed doesn’t offend me too much.

Under-rated (things get complicated when you start putting in hyphens) offends me less than the double R in underrated. I’m not saying it is wrong, it just doesn’t look natural.

What about pot holes? That’s two words to me, though you’ll often see it as potholes.

An ensuite bathroom, is it an en suite? Ach, call it a toilet.

Let’s have a look at football. Wingers (or what used to be wingers when football was good) are now widemen. They play to a gameplan. They sometimes take quickfire shots.

Two of those are definitely two words: wide man and game plan. But I’d accept Paul Sturrock was a quicksilver player who tried quickfire shots.

A court case recently told of a thuggish chap dragging a woman downstairs. I didn’t like that, for several reasons. It could be, however, that he dragged her down stairs to a downstairs room.

Because sometimes you can have distinct one- and two-word meanings. A rescued cat can be given a forever home where it will stay for ever.

And, though some might disagree, I don’t agree that a band has a frontman. It has a front man. A war has a front line, not a frontline.

There is a word which annoys me so much I have been known to tut (yes, that’s how serious it is).

On to is two words. Onto is not a word. I don’t care what your dictionary says, your dictionary is wrong.

Worst of all is under way. Under way is two words. It has always been two words and always will be. It is a nautical term, the journey is under way.

An underway might be some sort of tunnel.

 

 

Word of the week

Droll (adjective)

Humorous, especially in an unusual, whimsical, or odd way. EG: “The droll fellow, cleverly working his way through an amusing vignette with a few meanders into fantasy, turned out to be a government minister describing policy.”

Read the latest Oh my word! every Saturday in The Courier. Contact me at sfinan@dctmedia.co.uk

