Ask a Local: 5 of the best things about Alyth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Ask a Local: 5 of the best things about Alyth

Packed with things to do and friendly locals, Alyth is the star in the east of Perthshire, say George and Michele Hall.

By Morag Lindsay
George and Michele Hall on a bridge over the Alyth burn
George and Michele Hall admire the view from Alyth Burn. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

For a wee town, Alyth packs a big punch.

It sits five miles east of Blairgowrie, close to where Perth and Kinross meets Angus, and is home to around 2,500 people and an admirable community spirit.

That strength came to the fore in October when torrential rain hammered Perth and Kinross. The town’s resilience team swung into action when the Alyth Burn breached its flood defences, and residents were spared a rerun of the damage that occurred after the devastating floods in 2020 and 2015.

But Alyth has plenty more positive stories to tell.

Alyth Burn running through the centre of the town
Alyth Burn helped put the town on the map. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

And for the last eight years, the Alyth Development Trust has been working with the community to make the most of life here for locals and visitors alike.

It is working to turn a series of dreams into realities, including Alyth allotments, an upgrade of the Diamond Jubilee Park and a bid to bring a skatepark to Alyth.

The group marked another milestone earlier this year when it acquired a former sawmill site at Millhaugh.

The plan now is to reopen it as a community space and enhance the nearby Alyth Den.

George and Michele Hall smiling outside Alyth Museum
Alyth has a proud history and a bright future, say Michele and George Hall. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

George Hall is part of that project. As chairman of the trust, he’s proud of all that’s been achieved in Alyth – and excited about everything that’s up ahead.

And he and his wife Michele were only too happy to take The Courier on a tour of their adopted home town’s many gems.

1. Alyth Hill is perfect vantage point

“We love to walk up Alyth Hill and take in the magnificent views across the Strathmore valley,” says George.

“We enjoy hanging out with a flask of coffee soaking up the peace and enjoying the birdsong and occasional deer and red squirrel.”

View of Alyth, with hill, farmland and forestry all around
Alyth is perfectly placed. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Alyth Hill is also an excellent vantage point for the beaver project on the Bamff estate, where the animals have been creating new wetlands for around 20 years.

“The town has a community woodland, orchard and bike park on the south end of the hill, something for everyone to enjoy,” adds George.

“And a little further on you can see the changing landscapes of the beavers at Bamff.”

2. The Square and Burn – Alyth’s natural heart

“The town square with its trees lit up at night, the burn flowing nearby and the fabulous bridges, including the 17th century packhorse bridge, gives the town a natural heart,” says George.

“It’s often used for community events, most notably the twice yearly Alyth Market.”

Market Square, Alyth, with cars parked and a signpost leading to a number of local attractions
All roads lead to Market Square, Alyth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Again, the town square is a tribute to Alyth’s community spirit.

The Market Square Regeneration Project, completed in 2018, followed several years of work by local groups including Alyth Development Trust, Alyth Community Council and Alyth in Bloom in conjunction with Perth and Kinross Council.

3. Alyth people make town tick

George and Michele hadn’t planned to live in Alyth. But when the town takes you to its heart, it’s hard to let go.

“We originally bought a small flat in Alyth as a base from which we could explore the local region and the highlands,” says George

George and Michele Hall talking to a smiling George Brown outside the Thrifty One shop in Alyth
Michele and George chat to Gordon Brown, centre, from the community interest business Thrifty One, on Airlie Street, Alyth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“After a year, we were so taken by the welcome and generosity of the neighbours and strong feeling of community, we decided to sell off our city property and move to Alyth full-time.

“The community spirit is epitomised by the local charity shop – Thrifty – with its band of volunteers and many generous givers. Profits go back into the community.”

4. Location, location, location

Alyth is the star in the east of Perth and Kinross. It’s five miles beyond Blairgowrie, close to the border with Angus and only 17 miles from Dundee.

So while it’s surrounded by gorgeous scenery, on the doorstep of the Cairngorm National Park, it’s no distance at all to the city when the bright lights call.

David Sim hardware shop and a row of other business premises in Alyth with flats above
Just some of the shops on Mill Street, Alyth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

For George and Michele it offers the best of both worlds.

“We feel close to everything here,” says George.

“We’re surrounded by lovely countryside, so it’s easy to get lost in the Cairngorms. But it takes no time at all to get out to the coast. And within two hours we can be in any of the five main cities of Scotland.”

5. Shop local

Alyth was an important market town in its heyday.

It was granted the status of Burgh of Barnony by James III of Scotland in the 15th century, entitling it to stage markets and fairs. Later, it became a centre of the textile industry and a popular tourist town, with all the shops and businesses that came with it.

Sign for The Alyth Traditional Fish Bar
Alyth’s award-winning fish and chip shop is right up there with the best of them. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Much of that industry might be gone today, but Alyth can still deliver service with a smile.

“There may not be many, but the shops we do have serve us very well,” says George.

“There’s a good variety within the supermarkets, a quality butcher, a local farm shop, cafes and a great wee chippy. What else do you need?”

More from Perth & Kinross

Exterior of Belvoir Perth office in Mill Lane, Perth
Perth letting agency could be struck off following teachers' legal victory
John Swinney hits out at A9 Roadworks near Dunkeld
Plans to pause A9 roadworks near Dunkeld this weekend have been cancelled
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Sex crime Picture shows; John Moffat. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 14/12/2023
Creep, 65, laughed and stared at woman while performing sex act on Perthshire bus
Sandy Smith of Perth Radio Taxis.
Owner of Perth taxi firm slams police for 'lack of action' over racism, fare…
Frankie Boyle will visit Dundee and Fife
Comedian Frankie Boyle to play Dundee, Perth and Dunfermline on new tour
Perth's Tay Street "super sewer".
Perth's Tay Street to close completely for three months for sewer works
Police Scotland.
Missing Perth woman, 28, found safe and well
Must Eat in Perth.
New Must Eat chip shop opening in Perth
Police tape in front of a police car in Dundee
Man, 27, seriously injured in Perth stabbing
Love rat thief Brian Fleming.
Love rat stole £13k left by grieving partner's father and fled Perth

Conversation