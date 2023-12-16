23-year-old Fifer Louis on opening new offices, adding jobs and smashing £2m sales target

A Fife businessman who launched his first venture during the pandemic has opened new offices and plans to recruit in the new year.

Simplypay, founded by Kirkcaldy entrepreneur Louis King in 2020, is a card payments provider and registered independent sales organisation.

Louis, 23, also launched Simply Solutions, a point-of-sale system supplier that works across retail, hospitality and health and beauty sectors earlier this year

Louis said: “The brand is more focused on the EPOS (electronic point of sale) side of things. We’re a one-stop shop for all your business needs rather than just payments.

“The office is called the business savings hub, and we’ve got a load of partners that we refer work out to.

“We’ve got two banking relationships now so that gives customers a lot more scope.”

Louis said he hopes the new office will bring jobs to a “deprived” area of Fife.

“We’re going up to eight staff in January. Four of the new roles are field-based sales and they’ll cover the whole of Scotland.

“Where we’ve moved to is a bit of a deprived area so it’ll bring some jobs into the community, including two modern apprenticeships.”

Fife payments firm to quadruple sales

Previously Louis had outlined ambitions for £2 million sales across the business. But he said that target is likely to be well beaten.

He added: “The targets are completely different to where we were before. Looking at the figures from last year, we could quadruple the turnover.”

Louis said he was delighted with the success of the business to date. The 23-year-old said he felt his age was no barrier to what he could achieve.

He said: “I don’t think age matters any more.

“I think there are a lot of young entrepreneurs now that have great strategic minds.”

Fife entrepreneur’s 10-year Simply Solutions plan

He also outlined his future plans for the business.

“We’re in it for the long game,” he said.

“I have a 10-year plan for the business. That includes taking over another within three years, and we’ve also got a consultant channel where we can help smaller payments businesses start up.

“Having quite a few prongs in the attack helps the business grow quicker, but it’s also good to help others.”