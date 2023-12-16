23-year-old Fifer Louis on opening new offices, adding jobs and smashing £2m sales target

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
23-year-old Fifer Louis on opening new offices, adding jobs and smashing £2m sales target

Louis King has been operating a card payments firm since he was 20-years-old.

By Gavin Harper
Louis King at Simply Solutions new premises in Ballingry. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Louis King at Simply Solutions new premises in Ballingry. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

A Fife businessman who launched his first venture during the pandemic has opened new offices and plans to recruit in the new year.

Simplypay, founded by Kirkcaldy entrepreneur Louis King in 2020, is a card payments provider and registered independent sales organisation.

Louis, 23, also launched Simply Solutions, a point-of-sale system supplier that works across retail, hospitality and health and beauty sectors earlier this year

Louis said: “The brand is more focused on the EPOS (electronic point of sale) side of things. We’re a one-stop shop for all your business needs rather than just payments.

“The office is called the business savings hub, and we’ve got a load of partners that we refer work out to.

“We’ve got two banking relationships now so that gives customers a lot more scope.”

Louis said he hopes the new office will bring jobs to a “deprived” area of Fife.

Louis with office manager Alison Tate and apprentice Lana-May McKeen Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

“We’re going up to eight staff in January. Four of the new roles are field-based sales and they’ll cover the whole of Scotland.

“Where we’ve moved to is a bit of a deprived area so it’ll bring some jobs into the community, including two modern apprenticeships.”

Fife payments firm to quadruple sales

Previously Louis had outlined ambitions for £2 million sales across the business. But he said that target is likely to be well beaten.

He added: “The targets are completely different to where we were before. Looking at the figures from last year, we could quadruple the turnover.”

Louis outlined his long-term vision for his business. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Louis said he was delighted with the success of the business to date. The 23-year-old said he felt his age was no barrier to what he could achieve.

He said: “I don’t think age matters any more.

“I think there are a lot of young entrepreneurs now that have great strategic minds.”

Fife entrepreneur’s 10-year Simply Solutions plan

He also outlined his future plans for the business.

“We’re in it for the long game,” he said.

“I have a 10-year plan for the business. That includes taking over another within three years, and we’ve also got a consultant channel where we can help smaller payments businesses start up.

“Having quite a few prongs in the attack helps the business grow quicker, but it’s also good to help others.”

