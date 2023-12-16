Magical Perthshire property vying to be Scotland’s Christmas Home of the Year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Magical Perthshire property vying to be Scotland’s Christmas Home of the Year

The house in Auchterarder has more than 30 Christmas trees.

By Jack McKeown
Flo and Paul Gebara in their Christmas home.
Flo and Paul Gebara in their Christmas home. Image: Kirsty Anderson

The festive season is here and the hunt is on for Scotland’s Christmas Home of the Year.

BBC Scotland’s hit property show is back for another one-off festive special. Regular judges Anna Campbell-Jones and Banjo Beale are joined by newcomer Danny Campbell on their seasonal search of festive homes.

Last year saw Highland Perthshire cottage Easter Shian named Scotland’s Christmas Home of the Year.

This year five properties are vying for the coveted Christmas title. There is 1880s Apartment in Greenock, which features a 12 foot tree in the lounge. Bay Tree House is a mid-terrace in Edinburgh that’s filled with hand-crafted decorations.

Flo and Paul outside their Perthshire home.
Flo and Paul outside their Auchterarder home. Image: Kirsty Anderson.

Hops Cottage in Glasgow is Nordic inspired and filled with decorations that are sustainable and foraged. White Lion Townhouse in East Renfrewshire is an extravagant, glitzy and glamourous home that aims to be the ultimate Christmas party pad.

Perthshire property aiming for Scotland’s Christmas Home of the Year

Then there is Beit Al Milad in Auchterarder. It’s owned by Flo and Paul Gebara. Flo is from Lebanon while Paul is English and of Lebanese descent.

Flo, who turns 53 today, runs a catering business from her home that specialises in vegan Lebanese food. Paul, 59, runs his own marketing and market research business. The couple have three children: Megan, 18, Matthew, 21, and Mikey, 22.

Inside the Perthshire contender for Scotland's Christmas Home of the Year 2023.
There are Christmas decorations EVERYWHERE. Image: Kirsty Anderson.

The couple have been going crazy for Christmas for every one of the 10 years they’ve lived in Auchterarder. Before that they spent 22 years in Dubai, where they didn’t let the sweltering desert location cramp their Christmas style.

“We did all this in Dubai,” Flo says. “We had a penthouse apartment and would fill it with Christmas trees. Then we would turn up the air conditioning so people felt the festive spirit.”

Scotland's Christmas Home of the Year judges Danny Campbell, Anna Campbell-Jones, and Banjo Beale.
Scotland’s Christmas Home of the Year judges Danny Campbell, Anna Campbell-Jones, and Banjo Beale. Image: Kirsty Anderson.

There is certainly no shortage of festive spirit in their Auchterarder home.

Once I get to their street it isn’t difficult to work out which house is theirs. Christmas trees, lights and decorations fill the front garden, leaving just enough room for a couple of parking spaces.

Santa’s Grotto

Stepping inside their detached home is like setting foot in Santa’s Grotto. Fairy lights twinkle everywhere. There is at least one tree in every room, and frequently more. And years of Christmas village models collected over more than 20 years are on display.

The living room is packed with Christmas decor. Image: Kirsty Anderson.

Among the many beautiful, handmade model buildings clustered around the many Christmas trees in the home are Kensington Palace, the Tower of London, St Paul’s Cathedral and Big Ben.

Handmade by American company Department 56, they’re authentic down to the last detail. “St Paul’s Cathedral famously had one of its clocks stolen,” Flo says, pointing to a missing clock face on the model.

“You can’t buy them in the UK but Paul’s brothers and sisters live in America and we pick up a few Department 56 buildings every time we visit. They’re expensive but they’re beautiful.”

Every detail has been considered. Image: Kirsty Anderson.

Flo presses a button and a model train begins a circuit around the tree and the Christmas village. Every detail has been taken care of – there’s even a lovely festive smell of Christmas trees and winter spices throughout the home.

Perthshire home has dozens of Christmas trees

The couple have an astonishing 34 Christmas trees. Every bedroom has at least one and the reception rooms are packed with them.

In the kitchen, where space is a little tight around the table, there are two ‘upside down’ trees, which appear to be hanging from the ceiling.

The kitchen with its ‘upside down’ Christmas trees. Image: Kirsty Anderson.

The downstairs toilet is Harry Potter themed. A large leather trunk dates from the 1890s and comes from the film set, where it was used in the Platform 9 ¾ scenes.

“Harry Potter is all about escaping from reality into a world of magic, and that’s what Christmas should be like,” Flo says.

Fairy lights flow up the staircase and every bedroom has its own special theme. Even the bathrooms have been decorated.

The bathroom is Harry Potter themed. Image: Kirsty Anderson.

What do their children think of all the trees and tinsel? “They don’t have a choice!” Flo grins. “But seriously, they love it and get very excited about it. They all come home for Christmas and it’s a wonderful family time.”

Christmas charity

Up until Covid, Flo and Paul held an open house on the first Sunday of December every year. “We had homemade mulled wine, hot chocolate and mince pies,” Flo says. “It’s usually so busy that people have to queue in the garden and we set up a marquee for them to wait inside.

“Once we had a couple come from as far as Glasgow. We always ask for donations to charity and raised almost £4,000 for CHAS. We stopped during Covid but plan to start doing a charity open house again from next year.”

The couple hold an open house day that has raised thousands for charity. Image: Kirsty Anderson.

Behind all the tinsel and lights in the home there is an important message. “We’re from Lebanon and all people hear on the news about the Middle East is death and destruction,” Flo says. “We want to put across a message of peace and goodwill and happiness. For us that is what Christmas is all about.”

This is part of the reason why Flo and Paul put themselves forward for Scotland’s Christmas Home of the Year. “We really love the show and we love inviting people into our house to see the Christmas decorations,” Paul says. “We were delighted to be chosen to take part in the show.”

Planning the Christmas display

It is quite astonishing how much Christmas kit the couple have. Surely they cannot have space to store it?

Flo shows me her home’s garage, which has floor-to-ceiling shelving around all four walls and is packed to the gunnels. There is at least as much Christmas stuff stored in here as is on display in the house. And one wall is filled with Halloween gear.

Flo explains: “When we moved here we had a shipping container. Half of it was our belongings and the other half was all Christmas. Our neighbours thought we must be opening a Christmas shop.

Amazingly only part of their Christmas collection is on display. Image: Kirsty Anderson.

“I change up the Christmas display every year so we only ever use part of our collection, which is expanding all the time.

“We do the same thing with the house and garden for Halloween as we do for Christmas.

“The Christmas decorations start going up at midnight on October 31. It takes six days to do it all.”

And when does Flo start planning next year’s display? “Right now,” she smiles. “I am already planning what we’re going to do next year.”

Scotland’s Christmas Home of the Year is on BBC One on Monday December 18 at from 8-9pm.

