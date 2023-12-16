Midwife at Kirkcaldy’s Victoria Hospital suspended to ‘protect the public’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Midwife at Kirkcaldy’s Victoria Hospital suspended to ‘protect the public’

Her reaction to a baby's fit were words to the effect of 'the baby is doing that thing again'.

By Ellidh Aitken
Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy
Victoria Hospital. Image: DC Thomson

A Fife midwife who could have put patients at risk of harm due to “unacceptable” clinical skills has been suspended.

Dominika Aleksandra Kuehn Stachurska worked at Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy.

She failed to demonstrate the standards of knowledge, skill and judgment required to practice without supervision, according to the Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC).

The midwife admitted to 11 charges of misconduct between March and July 2020.

Midwife said baby having fit was ‘doing that thing again’

On one occasion in May she failed to adequately escalate a baby suffering a fit and used words to the effect of “the baby is doing that thing again”.

She also did not respond to a colleague’s request for information or assistance during the incident and walked in the opposite direction.

On another occasion, she was unable to perform basic postnatal examinations.

She could also not use a cardiotocography machine – which monitors the fetal heartbeat and uterine contractions during pregnancy and labour.

On an unknown date, Ms Kuehn Stachurska failed to check a baby’s fontanelle – the soft spots on an infant’s head.

She further admitted to being unable to demonstrate knowledge in areas of care including breastfeeding, maternal and baby observations, and urine testing.

Another charge said the midwife inaccurately instructed a bottle-feeding mother to express her breasts to relieve discomfort.

She also attempted to administer paracetamol to an unknown patient who had
already been administered Co-codamol.

Fife midwife suspended ‘for the protection of the public’

The NMC acknowledged that Ms Kuehn Stachurska had made admissions in relation to her lack of competence.

It also took into account that the midwife had engaged with the regulator and NHS Fife throughout the investigation.

Ms Kuehn Stachurska worked as a newly qualified band 5 midwife at Victoria Hospital from March 2020.

The panel made a 12-month suspension order and imposed an 18-month interim suspension order.

It was decided that this was necessary as the suspension order would not take effect until the end of a 28-day appeal period.

The NMC said: “The panel was satisfied that an interim order is necessary for the protection of the public and is otherwise in the public interest.

“The panel had regard to the seriousness of the facts you admitted, and the reasons set out in its decision for the substantive order in reaching the decision to impose an interim order.”

It added: “In respect of lack of competence, the panel determined that your clinical skill levels are unacceptable and would put patients at risk of harm if you were allowed to practise without restriction.

“The panel determined that your fitness to practise is currently impaired as your actions
breached fundamental tenets of the profession, pose an ongoing risk to patient safety and would be deemed deplorable by the public.”

A spokesperson for NHS Fife said: “Patient safety is our single biggest priority.

“We are, however, unable to comment on matters relating to individual staff members, past or present.”

More from Fife

Glenrothes Recycling Centre will be closed on Sunday. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Fife Council to close some recycling centres this weekend
Ambulances were lined up outside Victoria Hospital for more than three hours.
Shock as 12 ambulances delayed outside Fife hospital for hours with patients
The Former United Free Church in Dysart.
Dysart church steeple to be removed due to 'immediate risk to public'
Drawings of new plans for student accommodation at St Andrews University on the site of Albany Park, St Andrews
Plans for St Andrews student accommodation with 700 beds approved
The man and woman pictured may be able to assist the police's investigation into an alleged assault on a Fife to Edinburgh train at around 7pm on Saturday, September 9 2023.
CCTV images released after alleged assault on Fife train
Reindeerinc greets children at the Scottish Deer Centre.
Naughty or nice? Fife Christmas grotto offers choice of Santa or snowball-throwing Reindeerinch
The White Bridge, Glenrothes
Glenrothes bridge reopens after concern for person
A man was sexually assaulted at Kirkcaldy's Memorial Gardens
Police cordon off Kirkcaldy Memorial Gardens after man sexually assaulted
A drone image shows the Tay Road Bridge fully reopened after the completion of roadworks on the northbound carriageway. Picture taken on December 15 2023.
First phase of Tay Road Bridge roadworks ends - what next?
Connor McFarlane.
Fife teen said 'let's play a game' then shot mum in face with BB…