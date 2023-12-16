Midwife at Kirkcaldy’s Victoria Hospital suspended to ‘protect the public’

A Fife midwife who could have put patients at risk of harm due to “unacceptable” clinical skills has been suspended.

Dominika Aleksandra Kuehn Stachurska worked at Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy.

She failed to demonstrate the standards of knowledge, skill and judgment required to practice without supervision, according to the Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC).

The midwife admitted to 11 charges of misconduct between March and July 2020.

Midwife said baby having fit was ‘doing that thing again’

On one occasion in May she failed to adequately escalate a baby suffering a fit and used words to the effect of “the baby is doing that thing again”.

She also did not respond to a colleague’s request for information or assistance during the incident and walked in the opposite direction.

On another occasion, she was unable to perform basic postnatal examinations.

She could also not use a cardiotocography machine – which monitors the fetal heartbeat and uterine contractions during pregnancy and labour.

On an unknown date, Ms Kuehn Stachurska failed to check a baby’s fontanelle – the soft spots on an infant’s head.

She further admitted to being unable to demonstrate knowledge in areas of care including breastfeeding, maternal and baby observations, and urine testing.

Another charge said the midwife inaccurately instructed a bottle-feeding mother to express her breasts to relieve discomfort.

She also attempted to administer paracetamol to an unknown patient who had

already been administered Co-codamol.

Fife midwife suspended ‘for the protection of the public’

The NMC acknowledged that Ms Kuehn Stachurska had made admissions in relation to her lack of competence.

It also took into account that the midwife had engaged with the regulator and NHS Fife throughout the investigation.

Ms Kuehn Stachurska worked as a newly qualified band 5 midwife at Victoria Hospital from March 2020.

The panel made a 12-month suspension order and imposed an 18-month interim suspension order.

It was decided that this was necessary as the suspension order would not take effect until the end of a 28-day appeal period.

The NMC said: “The panel was satisfied that an interim order is necessary for the protection of the public and is otherwise in the public interest.

“The panel had regard to the seriousness of the facts you admitted, and the reasons set out in its decision for the substantive order in reaching the decision to impose an interim order.”

It added: “In respect of lack of competence, the panel determined that your clinical skill levels are unacceptable and would put patients at risk of harm if you were allowed to practise without restriction.

“The panel determined that your fitness to practise is currently impaired as your actions

breached fundamental tenets of the profession, pose an ongoing risk to patient safety and would be deemed deplorable by the public.”

A spokesperson for NHS Fife said: “Patient safety is our single biggest priority.

“We are, however, unable to comment on matters relating to individual staff members, past or present.”