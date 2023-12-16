Perth letting agency could be struck off following teachers’ legal victory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perth letting agency could be struck off following teachers’ legal victory

Belvoir Perth was ordered to pay compensation to a couple who trusted it to rent out their home, but the letting agents failed to comply.

By Morag Lindsay
Exterior of Belvoir Perth office in Mill Lane, Perth
Belvoir Perth was told to pay the couple compensation. Image: Google Street View.

A Perth letting agency could be stripped of its licence to operate following a legal row with two former teachers.

Keith and Kerry Legg trusted Belvoir Perth to manage the tenancy on their family home at Guildtown while they work overseas.

The company was ordered to pay the pair nearly £2,000 in compensation after admitting it had failed to carry out safety checks and routine inspections.

However, Belvoir Perth also failed to pay the Leggs on time. And it’s now been referred to the Scottish Government.

A Holyrood spokesman said Ministers are currently deciding whether to remove Belvoir Perth from the letting register.

The agency could even be reported to Police Scotland.

Keith and Kerry Legg selfie
Teachers Keith and Kerry Legg took action against Belvoir Perth. Image: Keith Legg.

Belvoir Perth did not respond to The Courier’s requests for comment.

However, Keith said a representative from the agency contacted him the day after The Courier’s initial approach and transferred the money to his bank account soon after.

He said the gesture was too little too late.

“Their mismanagement has cost us a significant amount of money, not to mention a huge amount of stress,” said Keith.

Belvoir Perth failed to comply

The problems came to light last summer after the Leggs’ tenant gave them notice they were quitting.

Keith, who previously taught at Perth Grammar and Crieff High, and former Tulloch Primary School teacher Kerry are currently teaching in Malaysia.

The couple asked Belvoir Perth to arrange for the property to be re-let as soon as possible.

However, Keith says communication with the agency dwindled and eventually broke down.

Guildtown street sign with attractive Perthshire village in background
The tenancy on the Leggs’ Guildtown home is supposed to cover their mortgage. Image: Google Street View.

His parents, who stay in Fife, managed to get a key for the house in September and discovered it had been left in a mess.

It later emerged Belvoir Perth had missed a routine inspection and a gas safety inspection when issues might have been picked up.

Keith said he eventually arranged a meeting via Facetime with a manager who agreed to pay compensation.

When it didn’t arrive, the Leggs took their case to the Housing and Property Chamber First Tier Tribunal.

It met in August and awarded the couple £1,899 compensation and told Belvoir Perth to carry out training.

However, that didn’t happen either. And, at the end of November, the tribunal issued a ‘failure to comply’ notice, referring the case to Scottish Ministers.

The fact they didn’t engage with the process… shows at best sheer repeated incompetence and at worst a complete disregard for the legal process

Throughout this the house has lain empty.

The rent, which should have been covering the Leggs’ mortgage, hasn’t been paid.

And a burst pipe, while the house was unoccupied last January, resulted in another lengthy battle with their insurers.

“The house is still being dried out,” says Keith.

“I can’t say it wouldn’t have happened if we’d had a tenant. But it would have been a lot less likely.”

Belvoir Perth may be reported to police

Keith, a former Fife councillor, said Belvoir Perth finally contacted him last week after it was approached by The Courier and the compensation had finally been transferred to their account.

But he said he and Kerry felt badly let down.

Computer screen showing Belvoir website
Belvoir Perth paid up, but only after The Courier contacted them.

“The fact they didn’t engage with the process, despite knowing what the outcome could be, shows at best sheer repeated incompetence and at worst a complete disregard for the legal process, their landlords and tenants,” he added.

A Scottish Government spokesperson confirmed Scottish Ministers have received the official notice from the First-tier Tribunal for Scotland.

They said failure to comply with a letting agent enforcement order is a criminal offence and the Tribunal may report the matter to Police Scotland.

In these cases, ministers will re-assess whether or not a letting agent is still a fit and proper person.

If it finds against Belvoir, Scottish Ministers can remove a letting agent from the register.

It is a criminal offence to operate as an unregistered letting agent in Scotland.

The Courier made a number of attempts to speak to Belvoir Perth. However, nobody responded to any of these requests.

