Alyth sawmill site vandalised just days after community takes over ownership

The Millhaugh site contains asbestos, and making it safe will be the first priority for the Alyth team steering its transformation

By Morag Lindsay
George Hall, chair of Alyth Development Trust, and Martin Devaney, planning consultant, at the site of the old Millhaugh sawmill in Alyth.
George Hall, chair of Alyth Development Trust, and Martin Devaney, planning consultant, at the site of the old Millhaugh sawmill in Alyth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Vandals have targeted a former sawmill at Alyth, just days after it was acquired for the community.

The hooligans tore down fences that had been erected at the Millhaugh site to protect passers-by from asbestos and other dangers.

Bosses at the Alyth Development Trust, which led the community buyout, say they have reported the attack to the police.

They are now taking urgent action to keep the Bamff Road site safe.

Fencing around derelict Millhaugh sawmill site in Alyth
Fencing is back up at the Millhaugh site in Alyth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

In a statement, the trust said: “Sadly, the incident means that we will now have to close the whole site to the public to be sure that people aren’t going near or under the dangerous building.”

The trust signed the deal to purchase the Millhaugh site in a Community Asset Transfer at the end of last week.

Its contractor put up a fence around one of the buildings, which has a collapsing roof and asbestos inside.

They also removed an old gate so people could get safe access to the nearby Alyth Den without walking past it.

Derelict building at Millhaugh sawmill site, Alyth
The Millhaugh site is being made safe. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The vandalism was reported on Tuesday morning.

Alyth public will steer Millhaugh development

Alyth Development Trust wants to reopen the landmark as a community space

It envisages a meeting place for local groups and organisations.

The site’s proximity to Alyth Den also opens up the possibility of making more of that asset.

Previous suggestions have included an outdoor activities hub.

Millhaugh sawmill site exterior
The Millhaugh sawmill site is next to Alyth Den. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

However, it will be up to the people of Alyth to decide how they want the Millhaugh project to progress.

It’s hoped a meeting can be held in the next few weeks.

Residents are being urged to start thinking about the activities they’d like to see there.

George Hall, of Alyth Development Trust, said the team expected a lot of interest.

“We, as a trust, are not going to say ‘this is what must be done’,” he said.

“It’s there now for the community.

George Hall, chair of Alyth Development Trust, and Martin Devaney, planning consultant, at the old Millhaugh sawmill in Alyth
George Hall and Martin Devaney, planning consultant, inside the old Millhaugh sawmill in Alyth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

“And we want community groups across Alyth to come together and decide what they want, and how they’re going to make it all happen.”

Safety first at former sawmill

George said the initial focus would be on making the site safe.

“There’s asbestos in the roof and underground tanks that need to come out,” he said.

“Some of the structures need to be made safe too.

“That will probably go on until the beginning of the year.”

aerial view of the Millhaugh sawmill site in Alyth
An aerial view of the Millhaugh sawmill site in Alyth. Image: Alyth Development Trust.

He said the Millhaugh site’s potential had been identified by the Alyth community a number of years ago.

It had also been the former owners’ wishes that it should be given back to the townspeople.

Ron Kirkpatrick, on behalf of the former site-owners, said: “We are pleased to see this development which will see the site revitalised as a thriving asset for the community of Alyth.”

The Alyth Development Trust is involved in a series of projects across the town, including an upgrade of the Diamond Jubilee Park and plans for a skatepark and allotments.

