A9 roadworks in Highland Perthshire to be suspended on weekends ahead of Christmas

Works will also be called off over the festive period.

By Kieran Webster
Queues on the A9 due to roadworks near Dunkeld.
Queues on the A9 due to the roadworks near Dunkeld. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Roadworks on the A9 in Highland Perthshire will be suspended on weekends ahead of Christmas.

Scottish Gas Network (SGN), who is carrying out the works, confirmed they will be suspended during the weekends in the run-up to Christmas.

Lanes will be fully reopen every Saturday evening into Sunday evening.

It comes after SGN also confirmed that works will be suspended from the week commencing December 18 due to expected Christmas traffic congestion.

Works will resume in the first week of January.

Perthshire MSP Murdo Fraser welcomed the move but hoped the suspensions would begin on Friday evenings instead.

Murdo Fraser
Tory MSP Murdo Fraser welcomes the move. Image: Andrew Cowan/Scottish Parliament.

SGN claimed that any further changes could lead to a six-week delay to the targeted completion date in March 2024 and a 30% reduction in productivity.

“It is not the answer I was looking for,” Mr Fraser said.

“However, it is good news that SGN is making some changes, so hopefully we will see less delays on this stretch of the A9.

“I am pleased that SGN took the time to meet with the chair of the local community council last Friday.

Perthshire MSPs welcome the A9 roadworks suspension

“They have also carried out an analysis on the impact of ceasing the roadworks from Friday to Sunday, which they claim shows that the overall project may have to be extended by around six weeks.”

“Many constituents have contacted me about the lengthy traffic delays caused by the roadworks.

“Concerns were raised from motorists and local residents so I really hope these latest proposals to reduce delays on the A9 north of Dunkeld are effective.”

It comes after politicians put pressure on SGN following lengthy delays on the A9 on weekends and during Pitlochry’s Enchanted Forest.

A9 Delays for enchanted forest staff near Dunkeld
SGN hopes the change will lead to fewer queues in the run-up to Christmas. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

MSP John Swinney has also welcomed the change but is “disappointed” the longer postponement was not feasible.

He said: “Whilst it is disappointing that postponing the works over the entire weekend has been judged to be unfeasible, I recognise that any move that would result in an extension to the works would be unwelcome and potentially cause more inconvenience for local residents and drivers.

“I will continue to monitor this situation going forward and, should there be any further areas of concern, I will ensure that I quickly raise these matters with SGN.”

