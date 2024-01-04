Dundee, Raith Rovers or somewhere else – what next for Shaun Byrne?

Two promotions, plenty silky touches and a crunching tackle on Steven Naismith – Shaun Byrne has had plenty of memorable moments over his four-and-a-half years as a Dundee player.

A firm fans favourite at Dens, those traits have brought out similar sentiment from Raith Rovers supporters this season.

He’s played a key role on loan from the Dee as they lead the Championship at the start of 2024.

However, there are now decisions to be made at both Dens and Stark’s – or elsewhere – over the future of the 30-year-old.

Byrne is now into the final six months of his Dundee contract and can speak to clubs over a pre-contract deal in the summer.

So what’s next for the midfield man?

This season

Having been overlooked during Dundee’s pre-season preparations and Viaplay Cup group stage, Byrne was undercooked when he arrived at Raith.

However, after making his debut off the bench in a 3-2 win against Morton on August 12, it did not take long for the former Dunfermline man to get up to speed with his fitness.

And his ability to dictate the tempo of Rovers’ game was clear right from the outset.

Sitting in front of the back four as protection, his intelligent passing has brought out the best in the array of attacking talents ahead of him.

He may not have grabbed the headlines as much as the scorers of the late winning goals that have lit up Raith’s season.

But, as one of the first names on the team-sheet, he has been a crucial cog in the well-oiled machine that has been built in Kirkcaldy.

Dundee

As it stands at the beginning of 2024, Tony Docherty has two options in Byrne’s position.

The Dark Blues paid a fee for Mo Sylla from Hartlepool in the summer and he recently gained praise from his manager.

However, Sylla has rarely been able to displace on-loan Malachi Boateng from the holding midfield role.

The Crystal Palace youngster has been impressive for much of the campaign – keeping possession, breaking up opposition attacks and providing real energy in the middle of the park.

So, as it stands, there is no place for Byrne and no reason to exercise their recall option.

That could change if Palace decide they want Boateng back, leaving Docherty with a space to fill and an easy experienced option to call on with Byrne playing well at Raith.

Docherty, though, has been non-committal when asked about Byrne’s future in recent weeks.

Dundee may well be happy to let the midfielder go permanently this month, if the right deal came along that suited club and player.

Raith Rovers

Losing Shaun Byrne would undoubtedly be a massive blow to Raith and seriously dent their hopes of maintaining a title challenge.

Winning the league was not a stated aim at the start of the campaign, but giving themselves a chance of promotion via the play-offs definitely was.

Byrne has added a touch of class to the Rovers midfield that would be extremely difficult to replace.

Scott Brown, Ross Matthews and Sam Stanton offer different attributes at the heart of the Raith team, and Byrne’s exit could require some tinkering with tactics.

🤌 Shaun Byrne. That is all. pic.twitter.com/45ZilKilCq — Raith Rovers Football Club (@RaithRovers) November 19, 2023

The Stark’s Park side struck a season-long agreement but will be nervous over the recall clause that exists in pretty much all such deals during the January transfer window.

Manager Ian Murray is adamant he is determined to see no-one leave his squad this month.

No news will definitely be good news for Raith.

Though a pre-contract could be of interest to the Kirkcaldy side to keep him at the club beyond this season.

Other options

Byrne’s form at the top of the Championship won’t have gone unnoticed, especially he’s now into the final six months of his contract.

Raith Rovers saw off interest from a host of second-tier clubs and from Ireland as well to secure Byrne on a loan deal this summer.

A free agent this summer, there will undoubtedly be more interest in an experienced player with proven ability.

Big decisions to come for two ambitious clubs and for Shaun Byrne himself.