Life of a Dundee substitute: How hard is it to get back in Tony Docherty’s team?

Has anyone done enough to force their way into the manager's plans for the weekend visit of Aberdeen?

By George Cran
Dundee's Josh Mulligan (left) and Mo Sylla (right) are trying to get back into Tony Docherty's starting line-up.
The life of a Dundee substitute isn’t an easy one.

Competition for places is fierce under Tony Docherty and his starting XI doesn’t change much week to week.

So when you come off the bench, you’ve got to perform and perform very well.

Chances to impress can be fleeting.

Docherty, though, has been full of praise for the impact made by his subbies this season.

He’s seen the likes of Zach Robinson come off the bench to grab key goals.

And then force his way back into the starting line-up.

Zach Robinson completes a 4-0 thumping of St Mirren. Image: SNS
After picking up an injury against Kilmarnock, it took one of this season’s key goalgetters two-and-a-half months to regain his starting spot.

Zak Rudden had the shirt and Robinson had to make do with five substitute appearances before he finally got the nod at Ross County last weekend.

He’ll be hoping to keep his place when Dundee welcome Aberdeen tomorrow.

Josh Mulligan

Also aiming to do just that after being out of the starting XI since that very same Kilmarnock game on September 23 is Josh Mulligan.

The Scotland U/21 international missed the first few games through suspension after being red-carded against Killie.

Then hernia surgery followed until Mulligan returned to action on December 2.

A sub appearance came that day at Motherwell, then no action at Rangers and another appearance from the bench in Dingwall.

Josh Mulligan is shown a red card by referee David Munro. Image: SNS
And he admits it is difficult to get back in the team after such a strong start to the Premiership season.

“It was quite a quick recovery but I feel great. I’m just trying to work my way back into the team,” Mulligan told Courier Sport.

“Training every day as hard as I can.

“It’s hard to get back in though because the team are doing so well.

Josh Mulligan aims to make an impact as a second-half sub at Ross County. Image: Shutterstock/David Young
“I definitely wasn’t expecting to just go straight back in but that’s where you need to trust yourself and believe in yourself that you can work your way back in.

“When you get a chance, you have to take it.”

‘Luxury’

Another who impressed off the bench in Dingwall was central midfielder Mo Sylla.

The Frenchman has been a peripheral figure since signing from Hartlepool.

He has made just three starts with his appearance from the bench last weekend his first minutes since the start of November.

His boss Docherty, though, explained why that’s the case.

Dundee FC boss Tony Docherty spurs his team on at Ross County. Image: SNS
“It’s competition for places and Mo and Malachi Boateng are battling it out for that role,” the Dens gaffer said of Sylla.

“He’s a bit more combative than Malachi and he has proved his worth in the games he has played.

“He played a really important part in the win at Livingston and the home game against Livingston as well.

“Then he came on against Ross County and played a pivotal part so that’s three games where he has been influential and it’s been three wins.

Mo Sylla impressed off the bench against Ross County. Image: SNS
“We all know the value of Mo Sylla. I know he hasn’t had the minutes he would like but that all comes down to the performance level of Malachi Boateng.

“We have healthy competition and it’s great to have the luxury of boys on the bench who you know will contribute when they come on.

“That’s been a theme all season where people coming off the bench contribute.

“Everybody who gets their opportunity, whether it’s starting the game, coming off the bench, even playing in reserve games, they are all making a positive contribution.”

Have Sylla and Mulligan done enough to persuade Docherty they deserve a return to his starting XI this weekend at home to Aberdeen?

We’ll find out tomorrow.

