Shaun Byrne: Raith Rovers boss admits it would be ‘foolish’ not to pursue permanent deal for Dundee loan star

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Shaun Byrne: Raith Rovers boss admits it would be ‘foolish’ not to pursue permanent deal for Dundee loan star

Ian Murray is keen to thrash out an agreement to make Byrne a Raith player in the summer.

By Iain Collin
Shaun Byrne is a wanted man by Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray. Image: SNS
Shaun Byrne is a wanted man by Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray. Image: SNS

Ian Murray admits Raith Rovers would be ‘foolish’ not to pursue a permanent contract for Shaun Byrne and hopes a deal can be struck.

The Stark’s Park outfit have held preliminary discussions with the Dundee midfielder over extending his stay at the club once his current loan expires in the summer.

Byrne is out of contract at Dens Park at the end of the season and is already free to discuss his future with potential suitors.

Murray expects there to be plenty of interest in the 30-year-old following his impressive form for Raith this term.

But the Rovers boss is optimistic they can persuade the former Dunfermline and Livingston player to extend his stay in Kirkcaldy.

Shaun Byrne (right) in action for Raith Rovers against Dunfermline. Image: Craig Brown/dafc.

The deadline for Byrne to be recalled by Dundee came and went recently without any moves from the Dark Blues.

And Murray now expects further talks to take place over a permanent deal in the coming weeks.

He said: “Shaun has been really good. I think he’s been getting better every single week, just fitness-wise and getting used to playing football again.

“He’s done great and I’m delighted to have him until the end of the season – at least.

“I hope we can keep him for longer, of course.

“We just keep our eyes on the next few games and see where we are going into March/April time.

“We’re at that stage just now where we’re wondering what division we’re going to be in.

Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray claps his hands. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray. Image: Ross Parker/SNS

“And then Shaun is on a decent salary at Dundee and it’s a case of what he’s prepared to do as well.

“But I think he’s enjoying it and we’re enjoying him playing for us.

“He’s a quality player, so we would be foolish not to want to sign him.

“But, like the other players who have done well, I’m sure Shaun will have many suitors. Particularly in our division, because he’s really done well in the games he’s played for us.

“And possibly in the Premiership as well.”

He added: “There are so many different aspects that come into play on these lads.

“For the moment, we just wanted to get the main thing done, which was him being here in the second part of the season.

“And then we see what we can do over the next wee while.”

More from Football

Cammy Kerr enjoys his testimonial in November. Image: SNS
GEORGE CRAN: Cammy Kerr is unique as a Dundee player - if this is…
Dundee United players Aziz Behich, Ian Harkes, Steven Fletcher and Ilmari Niskanen
From Cheltenham to Chennai: Where are the 13 departed Dundee United players who crashed…
Malachi Fagan-Walcott raises a Dunfermline scarf above his head at East End Park. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.
James McPake hails Malachi Fagan-Walcott progress as Dunfermline boss claims 'naturally, he's better' than…
Andy Considine, has been impressed by Benji Kimpioka.
St Johnstone have been crying out for striker with pace like Benji Kimpioka, says…
Tony Docherty watches on as his side fall to defeat at Hearts. Image: SNS
Tony Docherty in 'two different Dundees' admission after Hearts defeat as he provides Luke…
St Johnstone manager Craig Levein.
Craig Levein names 3 players told they can leave St Johnstone as Perth boss…
Oda celebrates a late winner for Hearts to Dundee dismay. Image: SNS
Hearts 3-2 Dundee: Player ratings and talking points as Dee throw away two-goal lead…
Dundee striker Zak Rudden. Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Raith Rovers and Dunfermline lead Championship chase for Dundee striker Zak Rudden
Burnley chairman Alan Pace (left) has joined forces with Dundee owners Tim Keyes and John Nelms.
Dundee-Burnley partnership: Who are key figures in new 'strategic alliance'?
Owen Dodgson (left) has arrived at Dundee to replace Owen Beck (left) who has returned to Liverpool. Images: SNS
Owen Dodgson determined to emulate Owen Beck Dundee success as Burnley loanee reveals 'mayhem'…

Conversation