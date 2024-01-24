Shaun Byrne: Raith Rovers boss admits it would be ‘foolish’ not to pursue permanent deal for Dundee loan star

Ian Murray admits Raith Rovers would be ‘foolish’ not to pursue a permanent contract for Shaun Byrne and hopes a deal can be struck.

The Stark’s Park outfit have held preliminary discussions with the Dundee midfielder over extending his stay at the club once his current loan expires in the summer.

Byrne is out of contract at Dens Park at the end of the season and is already free to discuss his future with potential suitors.

Murray expects there to be plenty of interest in the 30-year-old following his impressive form for Raith this term.

But the Rovers boss is optimistic they can persuade the former Dunfermline and Livingston player to extend his stay in Kirkcaldy.

The deadline for Byrne to be recalled by Dundee came and went recently without any moves from the Dark Blues.

And Murray now expects further talks to take place over a permanent deal in the coming weeks.

He said: “Shaun has been really good. I think he’s been getting better every single week, just fitness-wise and getting used to playing football again.

“He’s done great and I’m delighted to have him until the end of the season – at least.

“I hope we can keep him for longer, of course.

“We just keep our eyes on the next few games and see where we are going into March/April time.

“We’re at that stage just now where we’re wondering what division we’re going to be in.

“And then Shaun is on a decent salary at Dundee and it’s a case of what he’s prepared to do as well.

“But I think he’s enjoying it and we’re enjoying him playing for us.

“He’s a quality player, so we would be foolish not to want to sign him.

“But, like the other players who have done well, I’m sure Shaun will have many suitors. Particularly in our division, because he’s really done well in the games he’s played for us.

“And possibly in the Premiership as well.”

He added: “There are so many different aspects that come into play on these lads.

“For the moment, we just wanted to get the main thing done, which was him being here in the second part of the season.

“And then we see what we can do over the next wee while.”