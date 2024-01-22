How a Premiership ban on plastic pitches could affect Raith Rovers as SFPL vote moves closer

Chief executive Andy Barrowman insists Raith Rovers will ‘do what we need to do’ as a vote to ban plastic pitches in the Scottish Premiership moves a step closer.

All 42 SPFL clubs will meet at Hampden on Monday and although the issue is not on the agenda it is expected to be discussed.

A future vote involving top-flight teams – and requiring an 11-1 majority – is anticipated before the end of the season.

It is understood SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster and chief operating officer Calum Beattie have held direct talks with the four clubs in the top two leagues who currently have synthetic surfaces.

Raith and Airdrie are those involved in the Championship, whilst Premiership duo Kilmarnock and Livingston are more directly affected at this moment in time.

The discussions were said to be aimed at gauging the clubs’ future plans ahead of a decision.

Kilmarnock have already indicated they are planning to return to grass for the start of the 2025/26 season.

However, any move to outlaw the pitches in the top-flight could have massive ramifications for Raith, as well as Airdrie and Livi.

Grace

Rovers are currently joint top of the Championship with ambitions of winning promotion back to the Premier for the first time since 1997.

They would not want their pitch to be a stumbling block, although a period of grace to allow clubs to implement changes would be expected.

Barrowman has confirmed discussions over a potential ban are progressing behind the scenes.

But he also stressed the value of Raith having a synthetic surface available to the wider community.

He told Raith TV: “There are discussions at different levels of the game about it. There are discussions and I won’t shy away from that.

“We’ll react and we’ll do what we need to do in terms of the club to keep moving forward and keep us compliant in where we need to be at that precise moment in time.

“We know the importance of our pitch. Forget the first-team, forget what happens at three o’clock on a Saturday.

“We know the importance of of the pitch for the wider community. We’re aware of that.

“Again, we’ll be somewhat governed and led by what the powers-that-be say.

“So, we’ll react to that and do what’s best for everyone, and not just what’s best for the first-team.