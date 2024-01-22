How a Premiership ban on plastic pitches could affect Raith Rovers as SFPL vote moves closer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
How a Premiership ban on plastic pitches could affect Raith Rovers as SFPL vote moves closer

Fresh talks have taken place behind the scenes over the controversial issue.

By Iain Collin
Raith Rovers' Stark's Park stadium. Image: SNS.
Chief executive Andy Barrowman insists Raith Rovers will ‘do what we need to do’ as a vote to ban plastic pitches in the Scottish Premiership moves a step closer.

All 42 SPFL clubs will meet at Hampden on Monday and although the issue is not on the agenda it is expected to be discussed.

A future vote involving top-flight teams – and requiring an 11-1 majority – is anticipated before the end of the season.

A view of Raith Rovers' Stark's Park stadium from behind one of the goals. Image: SNS.
Raith Rovers installed a plastic pitch at Stark’s Park in 2018. Image: SNS.

It is understood SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster and chief operating officer Calum Beattie have held direct talks with the four clubs in the top two leagues who currently have synthetic surfaces.

Raith and Airdrie are those involved in the Championship, whilst Premiership duo Kilmarnock and Livingston are more directly affected at this moment in time.

The discussions were said to be aimed at gauging the clubs’ future plans ahead of a decision.

Kilmarnock have already indicated they are planning to return to grass for the start of the 2025/26 season.

However, any move to outlaw the pitches in the top-flight could have massive ramifications for Raith, as well as Airdrie and Livi.

Grace

Rovers are currently joint top of the Championship with ambitions of winning promotion back to the Premier for the first time since 1997.

They would not want their pitch to be a stumbling block, although a period of grace to allow clubs to implement changes would be expected.

Barrowman has confirmed discussions over a potential ban are progressing behind the scenes.

But he also stressed the value of Raith having a synthetic surface available to the wider community.

He told Raith TV: “There are discussions at different levels of the game about it. There are discussions and I won’t shy away from that.

Raith CEO Andrew Barrowman. Image: SNS.

“We’ll react and we’ll do what we need to do in terms of the club to keep moving forward and keep us compliant in where we need to be at that precise moment in time.

“We know the importance of our pitch. Forget the first-team, forget what happens at three o’clock on a Saturday.

“We know the importance of of the pitch for the wider community. We’re aware of that.

“Again, we’ll be somewhat governed and led by what the powers-that-be say.

“So, we’ll react to that and do what’s best for everyone, and not just what’s best for the first-team.

