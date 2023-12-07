Shaun Byrne admits Dundee freeze-out extinguished love of football as Raith Rovers loanee talks potential January recall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Shaun Byrne admits Dundee freeze-out extinguished love of football as Raith Rovers loanee talks potential January recall

Byrne is loving life in Kirkcaldy after a challenging spell out of favour at Dens Park.

By Iain Collin
Shaun Byrne has enjoyed more game time since his move to Raith Rovers. Image: Raith Rovers FC
Shaun Byrne has confessed he was falling out of love with football at Dundee.

But he is thrilled to have rediscovered his spark at Raith Rovers as he bids to help the Stark’s Park side go top of the SPFL Championship.

Byrne had been frozen out under Gary Bowyer at Dens Park and, with no improvement seeming likely under new manager Tony Docherty, was keen for a change of scene.

The 30-year-old has found the ideal home at Stark’s Park and has been vital to Rovers’ stunning early-season success.

He said: “Last season was really tough for me and I kind of fell out of love with football.

Dundee's Shaun Byrne. Image: SNS
“I thought I would have got more of a chance this season when I went back but the manager at Dundee said I wasn’t going to be guaranteed games, so I needed to look after myself because I come out of contract at the end of this season.

“I needed to go and show people what I can do and, thankfully, I’ve been able to come and help Raith Rovers, and I’m really enjoying it.

“Last season was tough, mentally as well. You’re training Monday to Saturday and you’re not getting rewards.

“It affects your whole mood, I would say, in terms of your home life and family and stuff.

“I knew that if I was going to go back to Dundee and not play that I was going to try to push to get away, because I couldn’t do that again.

“I’ve loved it at Raith. I knew before I came here that we had a lot of really good football players, and I knew I was going to suit the way they played.

“I knew I could help make the team better as well, and I’m loving it.”

Shaun Byrne holds off a challenge from Dunfermline’s Aaron Comrie. Image: Dunfermline Athletic FC

Raith manager Ian Murray has confessed Byrne’s future at Raith is up in the air given Dundee’s January recall option.

And the player himself admits he is in the dark as he prepares to enter the final six months of his contract with the Dark Blues.

The former Livingston and Dunfermline midfielder added: “I spoke to Tony Docherty in the lead up to the Dunfermline game in the Scottish Cup and he just told me I wasn’t able to play in that game.

“He said there would be discussions in December about what’s going on.

“So I’m in the same boat as everyone else, I’ve not got a clue what’s going to happen in January.

“It’s out of my control, I’ve got to do what I’m told.”

‘Confidence and momentum’

Having dug out a remarkable injury-time win away to Inverness Caley Thistle last weekend, Raith will go top of the table with a win at home to Partick Thistle on Friday night.

A victory would ramp up the pressure on league leaders Dundee United ahead of their own meeting with Ayr United on Saturday.

Byrne said: “When I came here, I knew there were a lot of good players. But just when you’re winning games you gain confidence and momentum.

“We just need to keep it going. In this league it’s crazy, you could go and lose two or three games in a row and you could be back in third or fourth.

“Partick are one of the better teams in the league as well, so they’ll be coming here confident.

“They’re on a good run, but so are we and hopefully we can get the job done again.”

Conversation