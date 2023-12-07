Plans lodged to convert once-popular Auchtermuchty pub into houses

A planning application has been submitted to convert a popular former Fife pub into houses.

The Cycle Tavern in Auchtermuchty last served customers in July 2021.

Financial difficulties and damage caused to the pub forced the owners to terminate the previous tenants’ lease.

However, Red Oak Taverns was unable to find anyone willing to take on the tenancy – and the building was sold at auction.

A planning application has now been submitted to Fife Council to convert the once-loved tavern into two houses.

Plans submitted for former Fife pub

The applicated outlines plans to split the building in half, creating two three-bed homes at 73 and 75 Burnside.

The original stone and slate roofs of both buildings are set to be retained and upgraded as part of the proposals.

Existing buildings to the rear of the original building are set to be demolished to provide garden space.

The new plans will see extensions constructed to the rear of the properties.

Cycle Tavern had been losing money for ‘several years’ before closure

The supporting statement lodged with the planning application said: “It is understood that the business had been running at an operating loss for several years.

“This was despite significant investments and upgrades to the facilities and décor by the brewery.

“The previous tenants got into financial difficulty as well as causing damage

to the living accommodation.

“Their tenancy was therefore terminated.”

Auchtermuchty Cycle Tavern ‘no longer viable’

The statement explains that Red Oak Taverns tried to bring in new tenants to take on the Tavern.

However, their efforts were unsuccessful and the property was sold.

It added: “Due to the change in public demand in Auchtermuchty, the Cycle Tavern was no longer a viable business.

“Red Oak Taverns therefore decided to market the property for sale.

“The property was marketed for over two years as a public house business for sale or rental.

“However, no offers were forthcoming.

“The property was sold at auction and acquired by our clients who wish to investigate

the development potential of the existing buildings and the associated land.”

A consultation meeting is set to take place on December 19 to discuss the planning application.

Elsewhere in Fife, plans for a new community hub in Kirkcaldy have been hailed a game-changer for locals.