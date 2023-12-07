Plans lodged to convert once-popular Auchtermuchty pub into houses

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Plans lodged to convert once-popular Auchtermuchty pub into houses

The Cycle Tavern last served customers in July 2021.

By Andrew Robson
Popular Fife Pub The Cycle Tavern, in Auchtermuchty
The former Cycle Tavern in Auchtermuchty. Image: Google Street View

A planning application has been submitted to convert a popular former Fife pub into houses.

The Cycle Tavern in Auchtermuchty last served customers in July 2021.

Financial difficulties and damage caused to the pub forced the owners to terminate the previous tenants’ lease.

However, Red Oak Taverns was unable to find anyone willing to take on the tenancy – and the building was sold at auction.

A planning application has now been submitted to Fife Council to convert the once-loved tavern into two houses.

Plans submitted for former Fife pub

The applicated outlines plans to split the building in half, creating two three-bed homes at 73 and 75 Burnside.

The original stone and slate roofs of both buildings are set to be retained and upgraded as part of the proposals.

Inside of the Auchtermuchty Cycle Tavern
Inside the former Fife pub. Image: CDLH

Existing buildings to the rear of the original building are set to be demolished to provide garden space.

The new plans will see extensions constructed to the rear of the properties.

Cycle Tavern had been losing money for ‘several years’ before closure

The supporting statement lodged with the planning application said: “It is understood that the business had been running at an operating loss for several years.

“This was despite significant investments and upgrades to the facilities and décor by the brewery.

“The previous tenants got into financial difficulty as well as causing damage
to the living accommodation.

“Their tenancy was therefore terminated.”

Auchtermuchty Cycle Tavern ‘no longer viable’

The statement explains that Red Oak Taverns tried to bring in new tenants to take on the Tavern.

However, their efforts were unsuccessful and the property was sold.

It added: “Due to the change in public demand in Auchtermuchty, the Cycle Tavern was no longer a viable business.

“Red Oak Taverns therefore decided to market the property for sale.

Bar at Auchtermuchty Cycle Tavern
The tavern was sold after no tenants came forward. Image: CDLH

“The property was marketed for over two years as a public house business for sale or rental.

“However, no offers were forthcoming.

“The property was sold at auction and acquired by our clients who wish to investigate
the development potential of the existing buildings and the associated land.”

A consultation meeting is set to take place on December 19 to discuss the planning application.

Elsewhere in Fife, plans for a new community hub in Kirkcaldy have been hailed a game-changer for locals.

