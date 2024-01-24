Wednesday court round-up — A92 140mph drink-driver and illegal weapons cache

A Methil man who produced and dealt cannabis and possessed a Taser and two air rifles has been placed on offender supervision for a year at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Scott Hall, 25, of Birch Grove, previously pled guilty to being concerned in supplying and producing the class B drug at his home address, between August 29 and October 29 2020.

Between October 8 and 29 he possessed a prohibited Taser, contrary to the Firearms Act 1968.

He also had two air rifles without an air weapons certificate on October 29 2020.

A confiscation order was made.

Acted like film gangsters

A teenager and his grandfather acted like they were in a Quentin Tarantino or Guy Ritchie movie when they bundled a man into a van and stabbed him over an unpaid debt, a sheriff said. Craig Topen, 45, and Lennon Bruce, 21, were found guilty by a jury of the abduction, assault and robbery in Dundee in August 2021.

Bail breach

A Forfar man attacked his partner in the street, while he was on bail for attacking her elsewhere in the town.

Dean Crighton, 30, previously admitted attacking the woman on October 6 last year at The Cross, East High Street and Academy Street, all Forfar.

Crighton repeatedly punched her on the head and body and pushed her on the body, leaving her injured.

He was released on bail from the town’s sheriff court after first appearing on the basis he adhered to a special condition not to contact the woman.

But he returned to the dock to admit breaching the order on November 25 when he attacked her outside a pub on Forfar’s East High Street.

He pushed her against a car, seized her and attempted to pull her out the car.

Crighton then removed her car keys from her pocket, causing her trousers to rip.

He then pulled her from the car, leaving her injured.

Crighton, of Yeaman Street, admitted another domestic assault to injury and breaching bail.

Sheriff Derek Reekie ordered a supplementary social work report and deferred sentencing on all matters until February 29.

Cleared over knife attack

An Arbroath woman has been acquitted of a stabbing in which a man lost more than half a pint of blood. The complainer was found by a paramedic outside a convenience store in Arbroath and a trail of blood led back to Katie Reid’s home. She claimed she was defending herself from “what could have been a murderous attack”.

140mph drink-driver

Kirkcaldy man Cameron Alexander, 23, has pled guilty to drink-driving driving dangerously at speeds above 140mph.

At Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court, the 23-year-old admitted driving dangerously at speeds in excess of 140mph, at speeds over 60mph in built up areas, going the wrong way on a mini roundabout and driving erratically and recklessly and almost losing control of the vehicle on numerous occasions.

He was nearly double the drink-drive limit (42mics/22) during the December 27 dash on the A92 near Bankhead Roundabout, Glenrothes and other roads in Fife.,

Alexander admitted a third charge of failing to stop the car on being required to do so by a uniformed police officer, on the A92 near to Balfarg junction.

Sheriff Mark O’Hanlon deferred sentencing until February 20 to obtain background reports and Alexander was banned from driving meantime.

