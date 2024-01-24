Wednesday court round-up — A92 140mph drink-driver and illegal weapons cache

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News Courts

Wednesday court round-up — A92 140mph drink-driver and illegal weapons cache

A round-up of court cases from Tayside and Fife.

By The Crime and Courts Team
A Methil man who produced and dealt cannabis and possessed a Taser and two air rifles has been placed on offender supervision for a year at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Scott Hall, 25, of Birch Grove, previously pled guilty to being concerned in supplying and producing the class B drug at his home address, between August 29 and October 29 2020.

Between October 8 and 29 he possessed a prohibited Taser, contrary to the Firearms Act 1968.

He also had two air rifles without an air weapons certificate on October 29 2020.

A confiscation order was made.

Acted like film gangsters

A teenager and his grandfather acted like they were in a Quentin Tarantino or Guy Ritchie movie when they bundled a man into a van and stabbed him over an unpaid debt, a sheriff said. Craig Topen, 45, and Lennon Bruce, 21, were found guilty by a jury of the abduction, assault and robbery in Dundee in August 2021.

Lennon Bruce and Craig Topen
Grandson and grandfather Lennon Bruce and Craig Topen.

Bail breach

A Forfar man attacked his partner in the street, while he was on bail for attacking her elsewhere in the town.

Dean Crighton, 30, previously admitted attacking the woman on October 6 last year at The Cross, East High Street and Academy Street, all Forfar.

Crighton repeatedly punched her on the head and body and pushed her on the body, leaving her injured.

He was released on bail from the town’s sheriff court after first appearing on the basis he adhered to a special condition not to contact the woman.

But he returned to the dock to admit breaching the order on November 25 when he attacked her outside a pub on Forfar’s East High Street.

He pushed her against a car, seized her and attempted to pull her out the car.

Crighton then removed her car keys from her pocket, causing her trousers to rip.

He then pulled her from the car, leaving her injured.

Crighton, of Yeaman Street, admitted another domestic assault to injury and breaching bail.

Sheriff Derek Reekie ordered a supplementary social work report and deferred sentencing on all matters until February 29.

Cleared over knife attack

An Arbroath woman has been acquitted of a stabbing in which a man lost more than half a pint of blood. The complainer was found by a paramedic outside a convenience store in Arbroath and a trail of blood led back to Katie Reid’s home. She claimed she was defending herself from “what could have been a murderous attack”.

Katie Reid
Katie Reid said she acted in self-defence.

140mph drink-driver

Kirkcaldy man Cameron Alexander, 23, has pled guilty to drink-driving driving dangerously at speeds above 140mph.

At Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court, the 23-year-old admitted driving dangerously at speeds in excess of 140mph, at speeds over 60mph in built up areas, going the wrong way on a mini roundabout and driving erratically and recklessly and almost losing control of the vehicle on numerous occasions.

He was nearly double the drink-drive limit (42mics/22) during the December 27 dash on the A92 near Bankhead Roundabout, Glenrothes and other roads in Fife.,

Alexander admitted a third charge of failing to stop the car on being required to do so by a uniformed police officer, on the A92 near to Balfarg junction.

Sheriff Mark O’Hanlon deferred sentencing until February 20 to obtain background reports and Alexander was banned from driving meantime.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

