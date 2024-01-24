Teen and grandad’s Dundee street kidnap was ‘like Tarantino movie’ sheriff says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Teen and grandad’s Dundee street kidnap was ‘like Tarantino movie’ sheriff says

Craig Topen and Lennon Bruce bundled their victim into a van in broad daylight, before beating, stabbing and dumping him.

By Gordon Currie
Grandson and grandfather Lennon Bruce and Craig Topen.
Grandson and grandfather Lennon Bruce and Craig Topen.

A teenager and his grandfather acted like they were in a gangster movie when they abducted and stabbed a man over an unpaid debt, a sheriff said.

Craig Topen, 45, and Lennon Bruce, 21, were found guilty by a jury of the abduction, assault and robbery of Alexander Edgar in Dundee in August 2021.

The pair grabbed him off the street in broad daylight and bundled him into a van, before beating and stabbing him.

He was rescued by a “Good Samaritan” after being dumped.

Jailing Bruce for two years and Topen for 18 months, Sheriff Tim Niven-Smith said: “Frankly, your behaviour was reminiscent of a Quentin Tarantino or Guy Ritchie movie.”

Victim ‘screamed for help’

Sheriff Niven-Smith said: “Mr Edgar said in evidence that he agreed to pay back the money he owed when he next got paid and he thought the matter should be over.

“Frankly, it should have been over.

“What transpired was a sustained course of conduct.

“Mr Topen drove after the victim in his van.

“Mr Bruce alighted and then Mr Edgar was bundled into the van.

“His friend heard him screaming for help and he said he feared for his life.

“That is no surprise given he was bundled into the vehicle and carted off against his will.

Scene from Reservoir Dogs
The attack was likened to a Tarantino movie – in Reservoir Dogs, gangsters kidnap someone and put them in the boot of a car. Image: Live Entertainment/Kobal/Shutterstock.

“The only motive for the attack, in broad daylight on the streets of Dundee, was that Mr Edgar owed you a sum of money.

“Whether it was as punishment or warning, either way you both jointly took it upon yourselves to abduct Mr Edgar and sought to take the law into your own hands.

“He was elbowed by Mr Topen and stabbed by Mr Bruce before being unceremoniously being dumped and then being rescued by a Good Samaritan.”

No empathy and ongoing danger

The sheriff noted Bruce had shown no empathy for his victim and would continue to pose a danger to the public of serious harm by violence.

He noted Topen continued to deny his guilt.

“Mr Topen, you have two adult children and your co-accused is your grandson, who looks upon you as his father.

Craig Topen
Craig Topen.

“Mr Bruce should have been able to look to you, as a father figure, for pastoral guidance but you did not provide that.

“You knew Mr Edgar was a chronic and vulnerable drug user.

“Abduction within your van would have been a terrifying ordeal and would have led to psychological and physical trauma.”

Abducted and stabbed

The jury at Dundee Sheriff Court heard how Topen – who had a drug dealing charge against him dropped – ran into Mr Edgar in a Spar shop in the city.

There was a conversation between them before joiner Topen beckoned his grandson, who was 18 at the time, to come out of their work van to confront Mr Edgar.

The victim was issued with a warning but Topen decided to go further by getting in the van and chasing him before abducting him in broad daylight.

He was then beaten and stabbed before being dumped out of the Transit van by the duo who left him seriously injured in the road.

He was helped by a passer-by.

Lennon Bruce
Lennon Bruce.

Topen and Bruce, both of Earn Crescent, Dundee, were found guilty of abduction and assault on 5 August 2021.

Topen has previously been jailed for 12 months for attacking a man with a golf club in the belief he had sold drugs to one of his sons.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

