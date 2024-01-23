Woman cleared of Arbroath stabbing after man on ‘murderous attack’ lost half a pint of blood

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Woman cleared of Arbroath stabbing after man on ‘murderous attack’ lost half a pint of blood

Katie Reid, who told jurors she acted in self defence, was acquitted after a two-day trial.

By Ross Gardiner
Katie Reid said she acted in self-defence.
Katie Reid said she acted in self-defence.

An Arbroath woman has been acquitted of a stabbing in which a man lost more than half a pint of blood.

The complainer was found by a paramedic outside a convenience store in Arbroath and a trail of blood led back to Katie Reid’s home.

Reid stood trial at Forfar Sheriff Court, accused of severely injuring and permanently impairing the man in a knife attack on April 18 2022.

She claimed she was acting in self defence while on the receiving end of what her lawyer said “could have been a murderous attack.”

Reid was acquitted by jurors following a trial before Sheriff Krista Johnston.

Two stab wounds

The court heard paramedic Ripley Williams arrived outside the Family Shopper store in Fishacre, Arbroath, just after 10.10pm.

There, the medical professional found the complainer nursing two injuries.

The man had a wound on his right arm just above the elbow, stretching an inch and a half wide.

Another puncture wound – one centimetre wide – was located on the middle of the man’s back.

Fishacre, Arbroath. Image: Google.

It was the paramedic’s professional estimate the man had lost between 350 and 400ml of blood.

Two minutes after he was discovered, Reid herself made a 999 call.

The man arrived at Ninewells just before 11.40pm where he was confirmed to have a superficial facial injury and two stab wounds.

He suffered a loss of sensation to the ulna nerve and was referred to a plastic surgeon.

The next day, a consultant plastic surgeon saw him and it was confirmed he would suffer issues with hand function, grip and numbness, which may be permanent.

Self-defence claim

Police arrived at the property in Culloden Crescent shortly after the complainer was traced, around 60 metres away form where he was discovered.

Inside, they found Reid, now listed in court papers as being of Dundee, with blood streaked and drying on her face.

When she was charged by police, Reid told officers: “Are you f***ing joking, it was him that assaulted me with a knife.”

Katie Reid
Katie Reid leaves Forfar Sheriff Court after being cleared.

The court heard the 6’2″ complainer had earlier put two hands around Reid’s throat and pushed her against a wall.

In the dock, Reid denied the single charge of assaulting the complainer by kicking him on the body and repeatedly striking him on the body with a knife to his severe injury and permanent impairment.

At the time of the incident, Reid was on a bail order from Forfar Sheriff Court and three bail orders from Dundee.

‘Murderous attack’

She lodged a special defence of self-defence.

Solicitor advocate Bill Adam explained to jurors self-defence applies when accused are under attack or imminently will be, have no escape route and act proportionately.

He told jurors: This is a very serious matter for her.

“Think how scared she would have been.”

He said Reid was being subjected to “what could have been a murderous attack.”

Fiscal depute Callum Gordon told jurors prior to their deliberations: “The complainer was stabbed twice by the accused.

“There is a trail of blood leading to her house.”

However, the majority of jurors found the allegation against the 33-year-old not proven.

