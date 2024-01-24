Consultation launch next step in Montrose active travel plan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Consultation launch next step in Montrose active travel plan

Angus Council want locals to have their say on what would make walking and cycling around Montrose easier.

By Graham Brown
Dedicated cycle lanes could be considered for Montrose. Image: Angus Council
Dedicated cycle lanes could be considered for Montrose. Image: Angus Council

Montrose folk have been urged to get on board with an active travel consultation to improve the town for walkers and cyclists.

Angus Council has just launched a community consultation to seek ideas.

And locals will have two upcoming opportunities for face-to-face engagement with council officials.

The idea is latest stage of a scheme to improve walking, cycling and wheeling in the area.

It could lead to things such as dedicated cycle lanes, improved paths and better links around the town.

Montrose active travel consultation
The survey seeks views on ideas such as improved paths. Image: Angus Council

Angus Council said: “The Montrose active travel consultation is a project that follows on from a previous study carried out on 2021 – 2022.

“This project will allow for in-person engagement which we couldn’t do previously due to Covid restrictions in place at the time.

“The project aims to look at where people travel to across the town and help identify where some of the missing links are.

“Ultimately, we’re looking to make it easier and safer for people to walk, wheel or cycle across Montrose.

“The online and in-person engagement will aid us in identifying possible future projects which we can look to deliver as and when funding allows.”

The survey has been launched through the Engage Angus section on the council’s website.

It runs until March 4.

And there will be two community engagement sessions in Montrose.

Those will take place at:

Tesco, Montrose – Friday February 2 and Sat February 3 from 10am to 4pm.

Montrose Library – Wednesday February 7 from 2pm to 8pm and Thursday February 8 from 10am to 4pm.

What does the survey ask?

The short online survey includes questions such as:

  • What would you like to see happen to the environment in Montrose that would allow you to make more active everyday journeys?
  • Do you have a disability that makes travelling around the town more challenging?
  • Would you support making the environment in Montrose better for walking, wheeling and cycling?

The survey features a map where people can drop a pin to highlight areas they think could be improved.

That could include upgrades such as better signage, surfacing improvements, benches, cycle parking or new lighting.

‘Reality check’ warning

Funding sources for possible projects will be investigated by the council.
But it comes against a previous warning from the authority’s finance spokesman there needed to be a “reality check” over active travel ambitions.

Montrose councillor Bill Duff said a £2.5 million estimate for a path linking Hillside and Craigo was “jaw dropping”.

And a Brechin to Montrose active travel link has been costed at almost £10m.

Mr Duff said the council was “behaving like we’ve almost got a bottomless pit of money” when the active travel topic came up for discussion last summer.

The Montrose consultation comes as the council finalises contractual details for Arbroath’s £14m Place for Everyone project.

Work was due to start on the A92 active travel scheme this month but has been delayed until at least mid-March.

