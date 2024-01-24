RAB DOUGLAS: Next job just round the corner for eager Dick Campbell

Dick Campbell is choking to get back in the dugout after leaving Arbroath.

And I don’t think it will be long until we see him prowling a Scottish touchline again.

Football is Dick’s life and after 35 years in the job, he’s got more than most to give in terms of expertise.

I’m quite sure the next exciting opportunity for the man I’ll always call “the gaffer” is just round the corner.

I keep saying it – he’ll be in the dugout until it’s time for him to go! He loves it, you can see just how much he loves the game.

Some people might have wondered whether his time as a boss might be done after he parted company with Arbroath.

Not me.

Dick has got a few more years in him left yet if he wants to have another go – and I’m sure he does.

When his opportunity arrives, I’ll be expecting a call – but if he hears a foreign ringtone when he dials my number, he might have a wee wait for an answer!

Premier League clubs should have the resources to maintain a good grass pitch.

That’s why I don’t think artificial pitches are a great idea in the top league.

But when it comes to lower league clubs, they are great revenue generators.

They have to be of a certain standard – that goes without saying.

With the recent cold weather, you see certain artificial pitches getting frozen over and becoming slippy for players – and that’s no use.

Games have been called off in extreme weather on both grass and artificial pitches, so there’s no guarantee of getting a match on either way if the weather’s bad enough.

Dundee had a few games off on their grass pitch recently, as we all know.

But I still think if you polled players in the top flight, grass would be their preference.

Dundee’s link-up with Burnley is certainly an interesting one.

Both clubs have American owners, so it’ll be interesting to see where this partnership takes Dundee – and whether Burnley’s owners are involved in the building of the proposed new stadium.

I can’t quite see where this one will go, but it could certainly benefit both clubs with the sharing of networks and contacts.

With Dundee getting players on loan and Burnley maybe getting first nibble on any exciting Dens prospects, there are ‘wins’ to be had across the board.

It’ll be interesting to see how it develops and when there is more information.

It’s got a good ring to it because Burnley are a well-run Premier League club.