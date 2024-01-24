RAB DOUGLAS: Next job just round the corner for eager Dick Campbell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee FC

RAB DOUGLAS: Next job just round the corner for eager Dick Campbell

The Courier columnist thinks the vastly experienced manager still has a lot to give.

DUNFERMLINE, SCOTLAND - OCTOBER 21: Arbroath manager Dick Campbell during a cinch Championship match between Dunfermline Athletic and Ayr United at KDM Group at East End Park, on October 21, 2023, in Dunfermline, Scotland. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

By Rab Douglas

Dick Campbell is choking to get back in the dugout after leaving Arbroath.

And I don’t think it will be long until we see him prowling a Scottish touchline again.

Football is Dick’s life and after 35 years in the job, he’s got more than most to give in terms of expertise.

I’m quite sure the next exciting opportunity for the man I’ll always call “the gaffer” is just round the corner.

I keep saying it – he’ll be in the dugout until it’s time for him to go! He loves it, you can see just how much he loves the game.

Dick Campbell and goalkeeping coach Rab Douglas.
Dick Campbell and goalkeeping coach Rab Douglas during their time at Arbroath.

Some people might have wondered whether his time as a boss might be done after he parted company with Arbroath.

Not me.

Dick has got a few more years in him left yet if he wants to have another go – and I’m sure he does.

When his opportunity arrives, I’ll be expecting a call – but if he hears a foreign ringtone when he dials my number, he might have a wee wait for an answer!

Premier League clubs should have the resources to maintain a good grass pitch.

That’s why I don’t think artificial pitches are a great idea in the top league.

But when it comes to lower league clubs, they are great revenue generators.

They have to be of a certain standard – that goes without saying.

Promotion-chasing Raith play on an artificial surface at Stark’s Park. Image: SNS.

With the recent cold weather, you see certain artificial pitches getting frozen over and becoming slippy for players – and that’s no use.

Games have been called off in extreme weather on both grass and artificial pitches, so there’s no guarantee of getting a match on either way if the weather’s bad enough.

Dundee had a few games off on their grass pitch recently, as we all know.

But I still think if you polled players in the top flight, grass would be their preference.

Dundee’s link-up with Burnley is certainly an interesting one.

Both clubs have American owners, so it’ll be interesting to see where this partnership takes Dundee – and whether Burnley’s owners are involved in the building of the proposed new stadium.

I can’t quite see where this one will go, but it could certainly benefit both clubs with the sharing of networks and contacts.

With Dundee getting players on loan and Burnley maybe getting first nibble on any exciting Dens prospects, there are ‘wins’ to be had across the board.

It’ll be interesting to see how it develops and when there is more information.

It’s got a good ring to it because Burnley are a well-run Premier League club.

