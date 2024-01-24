Kirkcaldy MP joins expelled Tory MP’s call for debate on vaccine link to excess deaths

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kirkcaldy MP joins expelled Tory MP’s call for debate on vaccine link to excess deaths

Neale Hanvey, the SNP's former vaccine spokesman, supported Andrew Bridgen's call for a longer debate on rising numbers of excess deaths.

By Alasdair Clark
Neale Hanvey MP
Neale Hanvey MP. Image: PA

Kirkcaldy MP Neale Hanvey has backed calls from a Tory MP expelled for peddling Covid-19 conspiracy theories for a Commons debate on excess deaths.

Mr Hanvey spoke in support of an application by North West Leicestershire MP Andrew Bridgen for a longer debate on the issue.

Mr Bridgen had previously secured a 90 minute debate in Westminster Hall, but MPs contributions were limited due to time.

Excess deaths – the difference between the number of actual deaths over a period of time and the ‘expected number’ – have risen across the UK, with experts linking this to high flu prevalence, an aging population as well as heart disease and diabetes.

But a number of MPs have called for an investigation.

Mr Hanvey wants to see the issue debated. Image: PA

Mr Bridgen – who has long questioned the efficacy of Covid-19 vaccines – was expelled from the Conservatives after he claimed an Israeli cardiologist had told him the vaccines were the “biggest crime against humanity since the Holocaust”.

He also said he’d been told the virus had originated at Fort Detrick, a US military installation.

Mr Hanvey, previously the SNP’s vaccine spokesman before he was expelled from the party, spoke alongside Mr Bridgen on Tuesday supporting a call for a full debate on the issue.

Asked about his support given Mr Bridgen’s history, the Kirkcaldy MP said that while the two MPs had a “very different” approach, he supported the case for further debate.

Former Tory MP Andrew Bridgen. Image: PA

Before he entered politics, Mr Hanvey was a senior nurse who managed clinical oncology trials in London.

He said this experience, which including holding management responsibility for Drug Development Unit at the Royal Marsden Cancer Centre – was the reason he supported calls for a more lengthy debate in parliament.

‘We must follow the science’

In an email to The Courier, he said the topic was a sensitive and important matter for many constituents, and that he had intended to raise emerging scientific studies in the recent debate but ran out of time.

Mr Hanvey said: “The bottom line is, those alleging injury deserve answers, and for that to happen effectively clinicians and clinical academics must be able to scrutinise the data.

“As the government said repeatedly during the pandemic, we must follow the science.”

