Boy, 13, left shaken after electric scooter robbery in Dundee

A 13-year-old boy was assaulted and had his electric scooter stolen during a Dundee robbery.

The attack happened at the junction of Finavon Street and Fintry Drive at around 5.40pm on Tuesday evening.

Police say a white car pulled up beside the victim and a young male passenger exited, demanding he hand over the scooter.

The victim was then assaulted as he tried to leave, and the suspect made off on the scooter along Fintry Drive, followed by the car.

The scooter is a black-coloured KugooM4 Pro, with green, red and blue lights.

Police describe the suspect as being 15 to16 years old, with tanned complexion and dark, wet hair.

He was between 5ft 2 and 5ft 5, wearing a black North Face puffy jacket and black joggers. He spoke with a deep voice.

Teenager left shaken after Dundee scooter theft

Detective Constable Danielle Hunter, from Dundee CID, said: “This unprovoked attack and robbery left the young victim shaken, but thankfully uninjured.

“We are carrying out extensive enquiries and are appealing for anyone with information on the robbery or the scooter to please come forward.

“We are also keen to hear from any motorists who were in the area around the time and may have potential dashcam footage.”

If you believe you can assist with enquiries, contact police on 101, quoting incident 2866 of Tuesday January 23.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, if you wish to remain anonymous.