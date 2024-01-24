Boy, 13, left shaken after electric scooter robbery in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Boy, 13, left shaken after electric scooter robbery in Dundee

The 13-year-old was targeted by a man in a white car on Fintry Drive.

By Ben MacDonald
Teenager has his electric scooter stolen on Fintry Drive
The teenager's scooter was stolen on the Finavon Road junction. Image: Google Street View

A 13-year-old boy was assaulted and had his electric scooter stolen during a Dundee robbery.

The attack happened at the junction of Finavon Street and Fintry Drive at around 5.40pm on Tuesday evening.

Police say a white car pulled up beside the victim and a young male passenger exited, demanding he hand over the scooter.

The victim was then assaulted as he tried to leave, and the suspect made off on the scooter along Fintry Drive, followed by the car.

The scooter is a black-coloured KugooM4 Pro, with green, red and blue lights.

Police describe the suspect as being 15 to16 years old, with tanned complexion and dark, wet hair.

He was between 5ft 2 and 5ft 5, wearing a black North Face puffy jacket and black joggers. He spoke with a deep voice.

Teenager left shaken after Dundee scooter theft

Detective Constable Danielle Hunter, from Dundee CID, said: “This unprovoked attack and robbery left the young victim shaken, but thankfully uninjured.

“We are carrying out extensive enquiries and are appealing for anyone with information on the robbery or the scooter to please come forward.

“We are also keen to hear from any motorists who were in the area around the time and may have potential dashcam footage.”

If you believe you can assist with enquiries, contact police on 101, quoting incident 2866 of Tuesday January 23.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, if you wish to remain anonymous.

