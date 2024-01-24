Dunfermline invite applications for vacant academy chief role – as date revealed for rearranged clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dunfermline invite applications for vacant academy chief role – as date revealed for rearranged clash

The Queen's Park match was postponed for a second time due to a frozen pitch - having already been called off because of snow.

By Iain Collin
Dunfermline Athletic's East End Park. Image: SNS.

Dunfermline Athletic have announced a new date for their postponed clash with Queen’s Park, as they begin the hunt for a new academy chief.

The Pars will now host the Championship fixture on February 10, with a 3pm kick-off.

Both clubs are free that weekend because they are no longer in the Scottish Cup.

The match was called off last Saturday due to a frozen surface at East End Park.

East End Park has suffered two consecutive postponements. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

It was the second time the teams had tried to play the fixture, with the original date not going ahead on December 2 due to heavy snowfall.

The Fifers are still awaiting a rearranged date for their encounter with Airdrie, following another postponement on January 13.

On that occasion, a burst pipe in the club’s undersoil heating was to blame.

A subsequent investigation into the issue led to repairs being carried out.

However, the system could not be switched on in time to protect the pitch for the following visit of Queen’s Park.

The Pars eyeing play-off spot…

Ayr United pulled level with the Pars on points in the Championship table with Tuesday’s 2-0 win over Arbroath but have played twice more than Dunfermline’s tally of 19 matches.

The Fifers lie sixth ahead of this weekend’s trip to face league leaders Dundee United at Tannadice.

They are three points adrift of Morton in fifth and are four short of Airdrie in the coveted fourth spot – but both have played a game more.

Back-to-back call-offs will have helped Dunfermline ease their significant injury list.

Greg Shields has resigned from his role with the Dunfermline Athletic academy. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

But there are concerns that having to squeeze more games in could adversely affect players already carrying niggles.

A new date for the Airdrie game is expected in due course.

Meanwhile, Dunfermline are seeking applications from interested parties as they hunt a successor to Greg Shields.

The former Pars skipper has left his academy role and coaching post with the reserves and under-18s in favour of a change in career.

A club statement read: “Following Greg Shields’ decision to accept a role outside of football, DAFC are encouraging applicants for the important position in the Dunfermline Athletic academy as head of professional.

‘A key role’ with DAFC

“Head of professional plays a key role in the development of players at the upper ages of our academy as they strive to earn full-time contracts at the club and, ultimately, be developed in to first-team players.

“Alongside coaching players aged U14-U18, the person will also help transition academy players in to men’s football, working closely with our first-team coaching staff.

“This includes involvement with the reserve and development teams.”

The closing dates for applications is Wednesday January 31.

