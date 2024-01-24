Dunfermline invite applications for vacant academy chief role – as date revealed for rearranged clash

Dunfermline Athletic have announced a new date for their postponed clash with Queen’s Park, as they begin the hunt for a new academy chief.

The Pars will now host the Championship fixture on February 10, with a 3pm kick-off.

Both clubs are free that weekend because they are no longer in the Scottish Cup.

The match was called off last Saturday due to a frozen surface at East End Park.

It was the second time the teams had tried to play the fixture, with the original date not going ahead on December 2 due to heavy snowfall.

The Fifers are still awaiting a rearranged date for their encounter with Airdrie, following another postponement on January 13.

On that occasion, a burst pipe in the club’s undersoil heating was to blame.

A subsequent investigation into the issue led to repairs being carried out.

However, the system could not be switched on in time to protect the pitch for the following visit of Queen’s Park.

The Pars eyeing play-off spot…

Ayr United pulled level with the Pars on points in the Championship table with Tuesday’s 2-0 win over Arbroath but have played twice more than Dunfermline’s tally of 19 matches.

The Fifers lie sixth ahead of this weekend’s trip to face league leaders Dundee United at Tannadice.

They are three points adrift of Morton in fifth and are four short of Airdrie in the coveted fourth spot – but both have played a game more.

Back-to-back call-offs will have helped Dunfermline ease their significant injury list.

But there are concerns that having to squeeze more games in could adversely affect players already carrying niggles.

A new date for the Airdrie game is expected in due course.

Meanwhile, Dunfermline are seeking applications from interested parties as they hunt a successor to Greg Shields.

The former Pars skipper has left his academy role and coaching post with the reserves and under-18s in favour of a change in career.

A club statement read: “Following Greg Shields’ decision to accept a role outside of football, DAFC are encouraging applicants for the important position in the Dunfermline Athletic academy as head of professional.

‘A key role’ with DAFC

“Head of professional plays a key role in the development of players at the upper ages of our academy as they strive to earn full-time contracts at the club and, ultimately, be developed in to first-team players.

“Alongside coaching players aged U14-U18, the person will also help transition academy players in to men’s football, working closely with our first-team coaching staff.

“This includes involvement with the reserve and development teams.”

The closing dates for applications is Wednesday January 31.