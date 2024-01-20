Dunfermline’s league clash with Queen’s Park is OFF following pitch inspection

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dunfermline’s league clash with Queen’s Park is OFF following pitch inspection

The East End Park surface has failed to recover from the wintry weather

By Iain Collin
Water lies on the pitch at East End Park. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.
East End Park has suffered two consecutive postponements. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

Dunfermline’s home clash with Queen’s Park has been postponed following a pitch inspection.

An inspection shortly before 11 am found the East End Park surface was still frozen in parts and unplayable.

The call-off comes just a week after the Pars’ meeting with Airdrie also failed to go ahead.

Dunfermline's East End Park. Image: Ewan Bootman / SNS Group.
Dunfermline’s East End Park. Image: Ewan Bootman / SNS Group.

On that occasion, a burst pipe in the stadium’s undersoil heating system was to blame for the waterlogged pitch

An investigation subsequently found the source and repairs were carried out.

However, the Fifers were unable to switch the system back on in time for the visit of Queen’s Park.

That left the game dependent on a significant thaw following a week of wintry weather.

Unplayable

Despite temperatures rising from Friday, areas of the pitch failed to defrost in time to pass the inspection.

It is understood a section in front of the main stand could not be penetrated by a stud or a groundsman’s fork.

A statement read: “Following a pitch inspection, this afternoon’s match has been postponed due to a frozen pitch.

“While large areas of the pitch had started to thaw, the area in front of the main stand has been deemed unplayable by the pitch inspection referee.”

It means Dunfermline will not have played for 22 days by the time they travel to Tannadice to take on league leaders Dundee United on January 27.

Assistant-manager Dave Mackay insisted the Pars were desperate to get the game on.

He said on Friday: “You don’t want to go too long without a game. It would then be three weeks in between games.

“Especially when you’re on a poor run of form and after a poor performance against Queen’s Park the last time, as players and staff you want the next game coming round quickly.”

A rearranged date will be announced by the SPFL in due course.

