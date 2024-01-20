Dunfermline’s league clash with Queen’s Park is OFF following pitch inspection

Dunfermline’s home clash with Queen’s Park has been postponed following a pitch inspection.

An inspection shortly before 11 am found the East End Park surface was still frozen in parts and unplayable.

The call-off comes just a week after the Pars’ meeting with Airdrie also failed to go ahead.

On that occasion, a burst pipe in the stadium’s undersoil heating system was to blame for the waterlogged pitch

An investigation subsequently found the source and repairs were carried out.

However, the Fifers were unable to switch the system back on in time for the visit of Queen’s Park.

That left the game dependent on a significant thaw following a week of wintry weather.

Unplayable

Despite temperatures rising from Friday, areas of the pitch failed to defrost in time to pass the inspection.

It is understood a section in front of the main stand could not be penetrated by a stud or a groundsman’s fork.

A statement read: “Following a pitch inspection, this afternoon’s match has been postponed due to a frozen pitch.

“While large areas of the pitch had started to thaw, the area in front of the main stand has been deemed unplayable by the pitch inspection referee.”

Match Postponed ❌ Following a pitch inspection this afternoon's match has been postponed due to a frozen pitch. While large areas of the pitch had started to thaw the area in front of the main stand has been deemed unplayable by the pitch inspection referee. Details of the… pic.twitter.com/0fjaTHDGaR — Dunfermline Athletic (@officialdafc) January 20, 2024

It means Dunfermline will not have played for 22 days by the time they travel to Tannadice to take on league leaders Dundee United on January 27.

Assistant-manager Dave Mackay insisted the Pars were desperate to get the game on.

He said on Friday: “You don’t want to go too long without a game. It would then be three weeks in between games.

“Especially when you’re on a poor run of form and after a poor performance against Queen’s Park the last time, as players and staff you want the next game coming round quickly.”

A rearranged date will be announced by the SPFL in due course.