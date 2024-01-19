Dave Mackay predicts bright future for Malachi Fagan-Walcott at Dunfermline following curtailed loan at Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dave Mackay predicts bright future for Malachi Fagan-Walcott at Dunfermline following curtailed loan at Dundee

The former Spurs youngster is set for his Pars debut this weekend.

By Iain Collin
Dunfermline Athletic assistant-manager Dave Mackay.
Dunfermline Athletic assistant-manager Dave Mackay. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

Dave Mackay is confident new signing Malachi Fagan-Walcott can prove his top-team credentials with Dunfermline.

The former Spurs defender has joined the Pars on loan from Cardiff City for the rest of the season.

He will make his debut against Queen’s Park on Saturday if the match survives a Saturday morning pitch inspection.

The move reunites the 21-year-old with Fifers boss James McPake and assistant Mackay after the duo signed the centre-half on loan for Dundee in January 2021.

Malachi Fagan-Walcott raises a Dunfermline scarf above his head at East End Park. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.
Malachi Fagan-Walcott became Dunfermline’s first January signing. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

And, with injury cutting that move short after just two games, Mackay believes the youngster has all the attributes to now prove a success in his second stint north of the border.

He said: “It’s a few years since we worked with him at Dundee but you can see the quality he’s got.

“He’s very good on the ball, he’s quick, he’s composed, so he’ll be a good addition to the squad.

“He’s got a good pedigree from starting his career at Spurs.

No doubt

“He came in [to Dundee] and then he picked up a bad hamstring injury, which meant he was going to be out for three or four months.

“So, Spurs took him back down the road and he did his rehab there.

“We only got to work with him for a short period of time, and he only played two games, but during that time he was starting to get himself into the team and cement that place.

“I’ve no doubt he would have nailed down a regular first-team start and he was only 18 at the time.

“That shows the quality he had and the belief we had in him, and we’re delighted to get him back.

Malachi Fagan-Walcott, on loan at Dundee, grapples with Raith Rovers striker Timmy Abraham.
Malachi Fagan-Walcott (right) in action during his spell on loan at Dundee. Image: SNS.

“He’s got all the attributes to be a really good player.

“Now’s the time. He’s at an age where he needs to go out and play regular first-time football and he’ll get the chance to do that here, hopefully.”

Dunfermline currently have an extensive injury list, with the likes of Kyle Benedictus, Matty Todd, Rhys Breen, Alex Jakubiak and Aaron Comrie out with long-term injuries.

However, there is better news on Sam Fisher, who is expected to be available for the Queen’s Park encounter after training this week.

The former Dundee stopper was given the all-clear after his second concussion following a visit to see a specialist on Tuesday.

Healthier DAFC

Ewan Otoo is also fit again but Lewis McCann’s hamstring continues to cause concern.

Mackay added: “We’re looking in better shape. We’re certainly looking a lot healthier than we were at Hampden the last time.”

Meanwhile, Mackay says Dunfermline will consider signing a replacement for goalkeeper Harry Sharp, who has returned to Dundee after a loan spell.

The 22-year-old was recruited in August following an injury to Deniz Mehmet and made eight appearances but has been recalled by his parent club.

Mackay commented: “We’ve obviously still got Deniz and Max Little, so it’s not as if we’re terribly short in the goalkeeping position.

Harry Sharp makes a clearance for Dunfermline against Dundee United in November. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.
Harry Sharp in action for Dunfermline against Dundee United in November. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

“But we’ll see as it goes towards the end of the window.

“It’s not a priority position. We’re short in certain other areas of the pitch.

“I think the manager’s already said we’re looking for a striker and probably another defender as well as soon as possible.

“So, there’s other areas we need to focus on first.

“But it might be one we look at towards the end of the window.”

