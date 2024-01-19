Dave Mackay predicts bright future for Malachi Fagan-Walcott at Dunfermline following curtailed loan at Dundee

Dave Mackay is confident new signing Malachi Fagan-Walcott can prove his top-team credentials with Dunfermline.

The former Spurs defender has joined the Pars on loan from Cardiff City for the rest of the season.

He will make his debut against Queen’s Park on Saturday if the match survives a Saturday morning pitch inspection.

The move reunites the 21-year-old with Fifers boss James McPake and assistant Mackay after the duo signed the centre-half on loan for Dundee in January 2021.

And, with injury cutting that move short after just two games, Mackay believes the youngster has all the attributes to now prove a success in his second stint north of the border.

He said: “It’s a few years since we worked with him at Dundee but you can see the quality he’s got.

“He’s very good on the ball, he’s quick, he’s composed, so he’ll be a good addition to the squad.

“He’s got a good pedigree from starting his career at Spurs.

No doubt

“He came in [to Dundee] and then he picked up a bad hamstring injury, which meant he was going to be out for three or four months.

“So, Spurs took him back down the road and he did his rehab there.

“We only got to work with him for a short period of time, and he only played two games, but during that time he was starting to get himself into the team and cement that place.

“I’ve no doubt he would have nailed down a regular first-team start and he was only 18 at the time.

“That shows the quality he had and the belief we had in him, and we’re delighted to get him back.

“He’s got all the attributes to be a really good player.

“Now’s the time. He’s at an age where he needs to go out and play regular first-time football and he’ll get the chance to do that here, hopefully.”

Dunfermline currently have an extensive injury list, with the likes of Kyle Benedictus, Matty Todd, Rhys Breen, Alex Jakubiak and Aaron Comrie out with long-term injuries.

However, there is better news on Sam Fisher, who is expected to be available for the Queen’s Park encounter after training this week.

The former Dundee stopper was given the all-clear after his second concussion following a visit to see a specialist on Tuesday.

Healthier DAFC

Ewan Otoo is also fit again but Lewis McCann’s hamstring continues to cause concern.

Mackay added: “We’re looking in better shape. We’re certainly looking a lot healthier than we were at Hampden the last time.”

Meanwhile, Mackay says Dunfermline will consider signing a replacement for goalkeeper Harry Sharp, who has returned to Dundee after a loan spell.

The 22-year-old was recruited in August following an injury to Deniz Mehmet and made eight appearances but has been recalled by his parent club.

Mackay commented: “We’ve obviously still got Deniz and Max Little, so it’s not as if we’re terribly short in the goalkeeping position.

“But we’ll see as it goes towards the end of the window.

“It’s not a priority position. We’re short in certain other areas of the pitch.

“I think the manager’s already said we’re looking for a striker and probably another defender as well as soon as possible.

“So, there’s other areas we need to focus on first.

“But it might be one we look at towards the end of the window.”