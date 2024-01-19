Dunfermline’s clash with Queen’s Park is in doubt after SPFL announce pitch inspection for Saturday encounter

Dunfermline’s clash with Queen’s Park on Saturday is in doubt after the SPFL announced a pitch inspection.

If the game falls foul of the wintry weather it will be the second week running the Pars have had a match called off.

Last weekend’s encounter with Airdrie was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch caused by a burst pipe in the club’s undersoil heating system.

That problem has been fixed following an investigation into the cause.

However, the East End Park surface has been frozen and the Fifers have been unable to switch their undersoil heating back on without first testing it.

That has left the match dependent on a major thaw over the next 24 hours.

Temperatures have risen considerably but the pitch has suffered a hard frost over the past week.

It is understood the chances of the game going ahead were rated as 50-50 on Friday.

❗️Pitch inspection 📅 Saturday January 20 🏆 cinch Championship ⚽️ @officialdafc v @queensparkfc ▪️Inspection – Saturday 11.00am — spflnews (@spflnews) January 19, 2024

A club statement read: “Please note there will be a precautionary 11am pitch inspection ahead of tomorrow’s (Saturday’s) match with Queen’s Park.

“While the weather continues to improve and the pitch is thawing we want to give supporters of both teams enough notice ahead of the match.

“We will continue to be in dialogue with the SPFL and Queen’s Park. Further updates will be issued in due course.”

Dunfermline have lost their last two games and are without a win in their last five outings as they battle an extensive injury list.

James McPake’s side have slipped to sixth in the Championship table.

However, they are hopeful of getting back into action against Queen’s Park as they seek to close the gap on Airdrie in fourth spot.