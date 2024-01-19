Dunfermline’s clash with Queen’s Park is in doubt after SPFL announce pitch inspection for Saturday encounter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dunfermline’s clash with Queen’s Park is in doubt after SPFL announce pitch inspection for Saturday encounter

The Pars' encounter with Airdrie was called off last weekend.

By Iain Collin
Dunfermline's East End Park. Image: Ewan Bootman / SNS Group.
Dunfermline’s clash with Queen’s Park on Saturday is in doubt after the SPFL announced a pitch inspection.

If the game falls foul of the wintry weather it will be the second week running the Pars have had a match called off.

Last weekend’s encounter with Airdrie was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch caused by a burst pipe in the club’s undersoil heating system.

Water lies on the pitch at East End Park. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.
That problem has been fixed following an investigation into the cause.

However, the East End Park surface has been frozen and the Fifers have been unable to switch their undersoil heating back on without first testing it.

That has left the match dependent on a major thaw over the next 24 hours.

Temperatures have risen considerably but the pitch has suffered a hard frost over the past week.

It is understood the chances of the game going ahead were rated as 50-50 on Friday.

A club statement read: “Please note there will be a precautionary 11am pitch inspection ahead of tomorrow’s (Saturday’s) match with Queen’s Park.

“While the weather continues to improve and the pitch is thawing we want to give supporters of both teams enough notice ahead of the match.

“We will continue to be in dialogue with the SPFL and Queen’s Park. Further updates will be issued in due course.”

Dunfermline have lost their last two games and are without a win in their last five outings as they battle an extensive injury list.

James McPake’s side have slipped to sixth in the Championship table.

However, they are hopeful of getting back into action against Queen’s Park as they seek to close the gap on Airdrie in fourth spot.

