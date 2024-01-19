Dunfermline knocked back in ambitious bid to sign Scotland cap from Premiership club

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dunfermline knocked back in ambitious bid to sign Scotland cap from Premiership club

The Pars made approaches in a bid to snap up the striker on loan.

By Iain Collin
Dunfermline boss James McPake. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline have failed in an audacious bid to sign Scotland cap Eamonn Brophy.

It is understood the Pars made two separate approaches to enquire about the possibility of taking the Ross County striker on loan.

But on both occasions the Fifers were told the 27-year-old was not available.

Scotland cap Eamonn Brophy stands with Ross County team-mate Simon Murray during the Premership clash with Dundee last month. Image: Rob Casey / SNS Group.
Brophy joined County on loan in January last year before making that move from St Mirren a permanent one in the summer.

The former Kilmarnock marksman scored twice in 11 appearances under Malky Mackay this season after shaking off a thigh problem.

But, nursing a new foot injury, he has so far been a bit-part player since Mackay was sacked in November.

Brophy, capped once in 2019 against Cyprus, has featured just twice as a second-half substitute under new boss Derek Adams.

DAFC enquiries

That encouraged Dunfermline to to try their luck, but they were twice given a straight ‘no’ answer.

The Pars have so far recruited Malachi Fagan-Walcott on loan from Cardiff City.

The centre-half is expected to make his debut in Saturday’s rearranged Championship fixture against Queen’s Park.

But manager James McPake is seeking to add at least one more defender and a striker during this month’s transfer window.

Enquiries have been made about players both north and south of the border with less than a fortnight to go until the transfer deadline on February 1.

Wow factor

Speaking last month ahead of the window opening, McPake said: “I would not want massive changes.

“And that might not be the answer fans want to hear, because everybody gets excited by signings.

“We would rather bring in nobody than bring in somebody who isn’t going to come in and have that impact where you’d go ‘wow’.

“It certainly needs to be somebody who comes in and makes us a lot better. I know they can’t guarantee that but that’s why you are bringing them in.”

