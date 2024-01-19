Dunfermline knocked back in ambitious bid to sign Scotland cap from Premiership club

Dunfermline have failed in an audacious bid to sign Scotland cap Eamonn Brophy.

It is understood the Pars made two separate approaches to enquire about the possibility of taking the Ross County striker on loan.

But on both occasions the Fifers were told the 27-year-old was not available.

Brophy joined County on loan in January last year before making that move from St Mirren a permanent one in the summer.

The former Kilmarnock marksman scored twice in 11 appearances under Malky Mackay this season after shaking off a thigh problem.

But, nursing a new foot injury, he has so far been a bit-part player since Mackay was sacked in November.

Brophy, capped once in 2019 against Cyprus, has featured just twice as a second-half substitute under new boss Derek Adams.

DAFC enquiries

That encouraged Dunfermline to to try their luck, but they were twice given a straight ‘no’ answer.

The Pars have so far recruited Malachi Fagan-Walcott on loan from Cardiff City.

The centre-half is expected to make his debut in Saturday’s rearranged Championship fixture against Queen’s Park.

But manager James McPake is seeking to add at least one more defender and a striker during this month’s transfer window.

Enquiries have been made about players both north and south of the border with less than a fortnight to go until the transfer deadline on February 1.

Wow factor

Speaking last month ahead of the window opening, McPake said: “I would not want massive changes.

“And that might not be the answer fans want to hear, because everybody gets excited by signings.

“We would rather bring in nobody than bring in somebody who isn’t going to come in and have that impact where you’d go ‘wow’.

“It certainly needs to be somebody who comes in and makes us a lot better. I know they can’t guarantee that but that’s why you are bringing them in.”