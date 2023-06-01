Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Angus SNP finance spokesman says authority should stop acting like it has ‘bottomless pit of money’ for active travel ambitions

SNP councillor Bill Duff said he could not justify spending almost £10 million on a cycling and walking link between Brechin and Montrose.

By Graham Brown
Cycling, Walking Safer Routes funding has been used to improve popular spots such as Forfar Loch. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Angus Council’s finance spokesman has called for a “reality check” over a wish-list of active travel projects stretching to almost £60 million.

Montrose SNP councillor Bill Duff says the authority is behaving like it has a “bottomless pit of money” to spend on schemes across the county.

The ambitious plans include bringing back disused railway lines as green lanes and walking/cycling links between Angus burghs.

Transport Scotland cash

Mr Duff believes the brakes need to be put on proposals which are simply not affordable.

He said a £2.5m estimate on a link between Hillside and Craigo in his own ward was “jaw-dropping” given the low level of people who would likely make use of it.

Mr Duff made his comments as the council’s communities committee signed off almost £3/4m of Cycling, Walking and Safer Routes spending plans for this year.

CWSR is ring-fenced cash from a Transport Scotland fund which has run for more than 20 years.

Mr Duff said some of the planned schemes carried eye-watering price tags.

It comes as the council faces a £60m budget black hole in the next three years.

And this week education councillors will be asked to axe major school spending plans because of the spiralling cost of a new Monifieth High.

A proposed Arbroath super-school and significant Montrose investment cannot be funded because cash has been directed to the new £66.5m 1,200-pupil secondary.

Active travel aspirations

The pipeline of projects features some big ticket ambitions:

Brechin to Montrose Active Travel Link
Design: £150k to £300k Construction: £5m to £9.5m

Hillside to Craigo Active Travel Link
Design: £75k to £100k Construction: £1.5m to £2.5m

Angus Disused Railway Lines (Six Routes)
Design: Est £500k Construction: Est. £45m

Tens of thousands of pounds have already been spent on feasibility studies.

Value for money questioned

Mr Duff said: “The level of detail in the study for Brechin to Montrose is extremely good.

“But it’s come up with a number which, even for me as a local member, I couldn’t possibly defend spending for the number of people who would use it.

“It seems to be a bit of reality check (is needed).

Councillor Bill Duff has questioned Angus Council's active travel spending ambitions.
Montrose councillor Bill Duff.

“What can we afford – what standard of road, path or cycleway can we produce?

“We’re behaving like we’ve almost got a bottomless pit of money,” he said.

“I’m pleased we’ve done it.

“I asked for it. But having asked for the number, it unfortunately looks like it’s unaffordable.”

Mr Duff said £18,000 spent on a study for the Hillside to Craigo path was “extremely good value for money.”

“However, when you look at the cost of the proposed route of £1.5 to £2m for a 1 1/2-mile route it’s a slightly jaw-dropping sum of money.

But administration colleague Chris Beattie said: “As far as Brechin to Montrose is concerned, I disagree.”

And he said the response to a local consultation had been very positive.

“Most people were absolutely behind this, if it’s something we could do we absolutely should.”

What is CWSR funding going towards this year?

The big spend in 2023/24 will be £515k on a project at Drumachlie Loan in Brechin.

It will link the core path and nature trail with housing and schools.

In Monifieth, £55k will be spent on creating a step and incline-free link between Ferry Rd and the Green Circular.

There will be £25k worth of improvements between Montrose High Street and the town train station for walkers and cyclists.

Montrose railway station active travel imkporvements.
Links to Montrose railway station from the town centre will be improved. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

And a combined £125k will go towards continuing feasibility studies for planned projects in Barry, Inchbare, Arbroath and Kirriemuir to Forfar.

Newly-completed CWSR projects include a path between Kirriemuir and Kinnordy Loch nature reserve.

However, the £240,000 upgrade fell a year behind schedule and was criticised by regular users even before it was fully re-opened.

And Arbroath is waiting to see the next stage in the £13m Place for Everyone town centre project.

It is a separately-funded scheme which aims to create an active travel corridor along the A92.

