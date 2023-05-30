Monifieth High School’s rocketing bill sinks plan for Arbroath secondaries ‘super campus’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Monifieth High School’s rocketing bill sinks plan for Arbroath secondaries ‘super campus’

Ambitious Montrose plans have also been dropped after the bill for the new 1,200-pupil Monifieth High Schools jumped to £66.5 million.

By Graham Brown
A new Arbroath Academy within a combined town campus could be off the cards.

Monifieth High’s rocketing construction cost has killed off flagship plans to progress an Arbroath secondary ‘super campus’.

And ambitious proposals for a major upgrade of schools across Montrose are also set to be axed by cash-strapped Angus Council.

The authority is pressing on with the much-needed Monifieth secondary and work should begin within weeks.

But the new bill is £66.5 million – £15m more than the estimate when it was approved in 2020.

Work on the new Monifieth High School is due to begin soon. Image: NORR architects.

And any uncommitted cash for other capital projects at Angus schools has been used to plug the Monifieth funding gap.

It means other elements of the council’s vaunted Schools for the Future programme will take an inevitable hit.

On Thursday, education councillors will be asked to drop two headline schemes from the 30-year district-wide blueprint.

Bosses say there is no money for either the Arbroath Secondary Schools or Montrose Reimagined projects.

What was planned for Arbroath?

The council wanted to look at replacing both Arbroath Academy and Arbroath High School with one integrated campus.

It was working closely with Dundee and Angus College on the project.

Education chiefs would have asked the Scottish Government’s Schools for the Future fund for support.

Montrose Reimagined

The strategy also featured plans for a major transformation of the Montrose school estate.

It was to cover Montrose Academy and primary schools:

  • Southesk
  • Ferryden
  • Borrowfield
  • Rosemount
  • St Margaret’s
  • Lochside
The domed Academy featured in the Montrose Reimagined council education programme. Image: Google Maps.

Education officials say it would be a “major undertaking requiring significant human and financial resources.”

Some scoping work took place up to 2020, but was impacted by the pandemic.

Since then the project has effectively been put on hold.

What is the alternative plan?

Education director Kelly McIntosh pulls no punches in the financial challenges facing the council.

“The proposed construction of a replacement high school in Monifieth sits within the context of significant financial risk and uncertainty for Angus Council.

“The costs associated with the project have increased due to a combination of factors.”

Inflation, Brexit on material importing costs, the war in Ukraine and Covid are all blamed.

How the new Monifieth High campus will look. Image: NORR architects.

“The funding package includes the transfer of all remaining uncommitted capital funding associated with the Angus Schools for the Future Programme,” she admits.

The director is asking councillors to drop the two big-ticket projects.

She wants the strategy to refocus on three main areas.

Capacity: Monitoring school roll projections on an annual basis to identify any school where occupancy is projected to exceed 90%.

Condition and Suitability: Work to improve any schools will be targeted and based on “robust assessments”.

Best value: Greater efficiencies around management and staffing; catchment areas and the possible mothballing of schools with low pupil numbers.

Schools for the Future triggered the fight to save Stracathro School after the rural primary came under threat back in 2018.

It was an early target in the far-reaching scheme.

But local parents mounted a successful campaign to save the 17-pupil school after closure was branded a “daft” idea.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Angus & The Mearns

Balgavies Loch: Man found dead in Angus nature reserve car park
Sheila Stewart: Former Angus Guide commissioner dies aged 93
Brechin domestic bully slapped woman when his Xbox WiFi disconnected
Why are Angus and Highland Perthshire paths in need of repair?
Clumsy cocaine dealer caught in Angus after spilling drugs inside his car
Arbroath remains resolute with harbourside show of support against RNLI downgrade decision
Clean-up continues after farm spill "disaster" on tributary burn of Angus salmon river
Temperatures to hit 23°C in Tayside - but will it last?
Train drivers set for August 'boycott' over Stonehaven rail crash failures
Abusive Montrose carer smashed egg over pregnant woman's head and hurled faeces at her

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]