Town House bar: The splendour of brown velvet awaited fashionable Dundee drinkers in 1983

The Town House bar opened in May 1983 with a promise to “recreate the splendour of an era when style was everything”.

Dundee’s newest watering hole immediately targeted an upmarket clientele and offered to provide the “quiet, comfortable atmosphere that you thought had gone forever”.

Here was the “ideal setting for your night on the town” — unless you went out wearing a biker jacket or 501 jeans, which were banned under the pub’s “dress restrictions”.

Brian King — author of Dundee Pubs — said the age of the building has led some to believe that the Town House has an even longer history.

He said: “The building of which the Town House forms part was built around 1815.

“In the 19th Century the building housed jute merchants J & AD Grimond and Alexander J Warden, who was also the author of several important local history books.

“For much of the 20th Century the building was home to the furniture business of David McLardy and Co, which remained in the McLardy family until 1977.

“The ground floor and basement eventually became the Maharaja Indian restaurant before becoming the Town House in 1983 following the extensive refurbishment.”

An Evening Telegraph advertising feature highlighted the link with Dundee’s old Town House, which was erected in 1734 on what is known today as the City Square.

The council and guildry chambers were on the first floor with the jail above.

The ground-level piazza was a popular area known as the pillars.

It was demolished in 1932.

“From the fitments right down to the name, we have tried to create a days-gone-by atmosphere,” said Town House manager Ian Douglas in May 1983.

“Take the name, for instance.

“The old Dundee Town House is the underlying theme and everything here is intended to commemorate the old building and the times in which it was the most important place in the city.”

The advertising feature stated the Town House was the ideal place for a quiet drink and “soft lighting, relaxing seating and pleasurable décor all make up part of its charm”.

“It occupies the site on the corner of King Street and Cowgate, a building which in the past years has been another bar, an Indian restaurant and an office equipment outlet.

“What is now abundantly clear is that the building has gone on to greater things.

“While most new publicans in the centre of town have gone out of their way to attract the new set of young social drinkers, the Town House, while keeping up the standards of luxury which are essential in any new new pub, is keen to attract another type of drinker.”

Admission was strictly over-21s at Town House bar

The Town House was open until midnight Monday to Sunday with a bar lunch menu from 12pm-2.15pm and “early evening supper” being served from 5.30pm-8.30pm.

Admission was “strictly over-21s”.

Mr Douglas said: “We intend to make the bar more upmarket, in the sense that the sort of people we are trying to attract may be businessmen and women, and the slightly older set.

“For that reason we have instigated dress restrictions – no denim, or leather jackets.

“We are not trying to discourage younger drinkers, however.

“They will be more than welcome, especially if they are couples and, of course, are neatly dressed and well mannered.”

So what was the Evening Telegraph’s verdict?

“It is easy to see what Mr Douglas means.

“There is no blaring jukebox, flashing lights or fruit machine.

“In fact, the Town House seems to be the ideal place for a quiet drink.

“Soft lighting, relaxing seating and pleasurable décor all make up part of its charm.

“There have been major changes from its previous bar layout.

“The kitchen has been moved from its position at the far end to join on to the bar.

“It is here that the Town House’s extensive meal service will be prepared.”

The advertising feature said the movement of the kitchen following the refurbishment “creates one of three large alcoves that make up a large proportion of the floorspace”.

These alcoves were the perfect place “for a quiet, private drink and conversation”.

The brown colour scheme was a feature

You were in luck if you liked brown and shades of tan!

The advertising feature said the Town House bar was “brown and gold panelled” while the seating was “attractively upholstered in lush brown velvet-like material”.

The feature continued: “The basic colour scheme of the bar is brown and cream, and this is also reflected in the decoration of the walls.

“The whole bar is carpeted with a light brown thick pile, especially heavy duty in the bar area.

“Outside, the façade has details of the old Town House, and is in the light brown colour scheme of the interior.”

The advertising feature made reference to the period drawings of old Dundee which were inside the pub in 1983 which it said added to the “old town atmosphere”.

The bar itself took up most of the space on the right hand side of the pub and was topped with an attractive leather look and gold painted panels on the front.

The mirrored backdrop featured the usual selection of spirits alongside a wide choice of beers and lagers and you would have paid 67p for a pint and £2 for a bottle of wine.

Town House bar still going strong in 2023

Together with Sinatra’s, which opened in 1981, the Town House made the area at the bottom of King Street a popular destination for drinkers during the 1980s.

Unlike its near neighbour — named after the legendary crooner — and many other pubs in the city, though, the Town House is still going strong 40 years later.

It hasn’t always been easy, though.

The pub’s peaks and troughs over the coming years would coincide with the peaks and troughs of the city itself.

The dress code is long gone but the Town House remains a popular spot due to its regular entertainment programme including live music, bingo, karaoke and dominoes.

Its regulars have always been the pub’s greatest asset —from the old boys chatting through the afternoon to the nightclub crowd who take over at the weekends.

It might be in the city centre, but it’s still got the soul of a “local”.