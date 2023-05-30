Town House bar: The splendour of brown velvet awaited fashionable Dundee drinkers in 1983

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Past Times
Past Times

Town House bar: The splendour of brown velvet awaited fashionable Dundee drinkers in 1983

Dundee's newest watering hole immediately targeted an upmarket clientele and offered to provide the "quiet, comfortable atmosphere that you thought had gone forever". Graeme Strachan reports.

Graeme Strachan Graeme Strachan
The Town House pub is celebrating its 40th anniversary. Image: DC Thomson.
The Town House pub is celebrating its 40th anniversary. Image: DC Thomson.

The Town House bar opened in May 1983 with a promise to “recreate the splendour of an era when style was everything”.

Dundee’s newest watering hole immediately targeted an upmarket clientele and offered to provide the “quiet, comfortable atmosphere that you thought had gone forever”.

Here was the “ideal setting for your night on the town” — unless you went out wearing a biker jacket or 501 jeans, which were banned under the pub’s “dress restrictions”.

Brian King — author of Dundee Pubs — said the age of the building has led some to believe that the Town House has an even longer history.

He said: “The building of which the Town House forms part was built around 1815.

“In the 19th Century the building housed jute merchants J & AD Grimond and Alexander J Warden, who was also the author of several important local history books.

“For much of the 20th Century the building was home to the furniture business of David McLardy and Co, which remained in the McLardy family until 1977.

“The ground floor and basement eventually became the Maharaja Indian restaurant before becoming the Town House in 1983 following the extensive refurbishment.”

The advertising feature had high hopes for the Town House. Image: DC Thomson.
The advertising feature had high hopes for the Town House. Image: DC Thomson.

An Evening Telegraph advertising feature highlighted the link with Dundee’s old Town House, which was erected in 1734 on what is known today as the City Square.

The council and guildry chambers were on the first floor with the jail above.

The ground-level piazza was a popular area known as the pillars.

It was demolished in 1932.

“From the fitments right down to the name, we have tried to create a days-gone-by atmosphere,” said Town House manager Ian Douglas in May 1983.

“Take the name, for instance.

“The old Dundee Town House is the underlying theme and everything here is intended to commemorate the old building and the times in which it was the most important place in the city.”

A view of The Pillars, Old Town House, Dundee, showing the dispensing chemist in 1932. Image: DC Thomson.
A view of The Pillars, Old Town House, Dundee, showing the dispensing chemist in 1932. Image: DC Thomson.

The advertising feature stated the Town House was the ideal place for a quiet drink and “soft lighting, relaxing seating and pleasurable décor all make up part of its charm”.

“It occupies the site on the corner of King Street and Cowgate, a building which in the past years has been another bar, an Indian restaurant and an office equipment outlet.

“What is now abundantly clear is that the building has gone on to greater things.

“While most new publicans in the centre of town have gone out of their way to attract the new set of young social drinkers, the Town House, while keeping up the standards of luxury which are essential in any new new pub, is keen to attract another type of drinker.”

Admission was strictly over-21s at Town House bar

The Town House was open until midnight Monday to Sunday with a bar lunch menu from 12pm-2.15pm and “early evening supper” being served from 5.30pm-8.30pm.

Admission was “strictly over-21s”.

Mr Douglas said: “We intend to make the bar more upmarket, in the sense that the sort of people we are trying to attract may be businessmen and women, and the slightly older set.

“For that reason we have instigated dress restrictions – no denim, or leather jackets.

“We are not trying to discourage younger drinkers, however.

“They will be more than welcome, especially if they are couples and, of course, are neatly dressed and well mannered.”

Congratulatory messages were left from the businesses which worked on the refurbishment. Image: DC Thomson.
Congratulatory messages were left from the businesses which worked on the refurbishment. Image: DC Thomson.

So what was the Evening Telegraph’s verdict?

“It is easy to see what Mr Douglas means.

“There is no blaring jukebox, flashing lights or fruit machine.

“In fact, the Town House seems to be the ideal place for a quiet drink.

“Soft lighting, relaxing seating and pleasurable décor all make up part of its charm.

“There have been major changes from its previous bar layout.

“The kitchen has been moved from its position at the far end to join on to the bar.

“It is here that the Town House’s extensive meal service will be prepared.”

The advertising feature said the movement of the kitchen following the refurbishment “creates one of three large alcoves that make up a large proportion of the floorspace”.

These alcoves were the perfect place “for a quiet, private drink and conversation”.

The brown colour scheme was a feature

You were in luck if you liked brown and shades of tan!

The advertising feature said the Town House bar was “brown and gold panelled” while the seating was “attractively upholstered in lush brown velvet-like material”.

The feature continued: “The basic colour scheme of the bar is brown and cream, and this is also reflected in the decoration of the walls.

“The whole bar is carpeted with a light brown thick pile, especially heavy duty in the bar area.

“Outside, the façade has details of the old Town House, and is in the light brown colour scheme of the interior.”

The Town House bar has been at the bottom of King Street for 40 years. Image: DC Thomson.
The Town House bar has been at the bottom of King Street, Dundee, for 40 years. Image: DC Thomson.

The advertising feature made reference to the period drawings of old Dundee which were inside the pub in 1983 which it said added to the “old town atmosphere”.

The bar itself took up most of the space on the right hand side of the pub and was topped with an attractive leather look and gold painted panels on the front.

The mirrored backdrop featured the usual selection of spirits alongside a wide choice of beers and lagers and you would have paid 67p for a pint and £2 for a bottle of wine.

Town House bar still going strong in 2023

Together with Sinatra’s, which opened in 1981, the Town House made the area at the bottom of King Street a popular destination for drinkers during the 1980s.

Unlike its near neighbour — named after the legendary crooner — and many other pubs in the city, though, the Town House is still going strong 40 years later.

It hasn’t always been easy, though.

Steve and Moira Smith behind the bar in 2011. Image: DC Thomson.
Steve and Moira Smith behind the bar in 2011. Image: DC Thomson.

The pub’s peaks and troughs over the coming years would coincide with the peaks and troughs of the city itself.

The dress code is long gone but the Town House remains a popular spot due to its regular entertainment programme including live music, bingo, karaoke and dominoes.

Its regulars have always been the pub’s greatest asset —from the old boys chatting through the afternoon to the nightclub crowd who take over at the weekends.

It might be in the city centre, but it’s still got the soul of a “local”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Past Times

Are you in any of our photographs from Linlathen High School? Image: DC Thomson.
The days of our lives: Are you in these old school photos from Linlathen…
You're pirates: Brian Cox didn't know if Succession would walk the plank. Image: HBO.
Succession finale: Dundee star Brian Cox's prediction for show revealed in lost interview
AC/DC on stage in Dundee.
When AC/DC brought the Powerage tour to Dundee in 1978
The fans lapped up the music in sweltering sunshine at BBC Music's Biggest Weekend in Perth.
When BBC's Biggest Weekend brought Noel Gallagher and Simple Minds to Perth
The demolition of the first Whitfield tower block took place on May 25 2003. Image: DC Thomson.
Death of Whitfield multis saw high hopes for Dundee housing reduced to rubble
Lucille McLauchlan wrote a book about her ordeal but there was no happy ending. Image: Shutterstock.
Lucille McLauchlan: Dundee nurse freed with Tony Blair's help could not find peace after…
Were you there when Status Quo rocked the Mo back in 2014? Image: DC Thomson.
Status Quo in Montrose: Denim, dancing and drinks at magical MoFest
United goalkeeper Alan Main is surrounded by Arabs at the 1990 event. Image: DC Thomson.
Are you among the Arabs in these pictures of Dundee United open days?
Piper Alpha disaster: 'What would you do if you were on a burning platform'?
Sir Ernest Shackleton. Image: PA
Perth Ernest Shackleton tours offered by Royal Scottish Geographical Society

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]