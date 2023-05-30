LEE WILKIE: New Dundee boss Tony Docherty needs to build team with a strong core

Dundee have a lot of things to sort out this summer.

But thankfully one of them is no longer appointing a new manager.

I had hoped much more would’ve been done since my last column.

Movement at Dens Park had been slow going.

Now, at least we know that Tony Docherty is the new head coach at Dens Park.

He’s obviously got a big job on his hands. And he’s got a big in-tray.

There are player contracts to sort out but most important is having a firm plan in place for how survival can be achieved next season.

Dundee United have shown this year how not to do it.

Dundee’s last top-flight campaign also showed how not to do it.

For me, United fell short not because they didn’t have technically good players but they were lacking physicality.

In the modern game, that’s important.

The same goes for the Dee two seasons ago – they were a very small team in comparison with the other clubs in the division.

You had the likes of Paul McMullan, Leigh Griffiths, Luke McCowan, Paul McGowan and others who were all good players but on the short side.

I think that will be key for the Dark Blues this season – they need to get a good mix of quality and physicality to properly compete in the top flight.

It’s a big job over the summer – and they need some big players to help them succeed next season.

Derek McInnes teams have always had a strong core.

Hopefully that will be the case with the one his long-time assistant builds at Dens.