Tony Docherty: Dundee are ready for take-off and I want to be the man to make sure they fly

The new Dens Park boss gives his first interview and outlines his goals.

By Eric Nicolson
Tony Docherty. Image: SNS.

New Dundee manager, Tony Docherty, believes the Dens Park club are ‘ready to take off’.

And Derek McInnes’s long-time assistant has backed himself to be the man to make sure the Dark Blues soar in the Premiership.

Docherty has twice experienced life with a freshly-promoted club.

He recognises the challenges ahead in a new league – but doesn’t view survival as the limit of Dundee’s ambitions.

Docherty is determined to end the yo-yo club era.

“It’s difficult to win a Championship and great credit to the club for doing that,” he told DeeTV in his first interview.

“I’ve won it twice – with St Johnstone and Kilmarnock.

“I know how tough it will be for a newly promoted club.

“Making sure we’re in the Premiership is the most important thing but it’s about developing a culture and identity while doing that.

“I know the direction the club is going in.

“This is a forward-thinking club.

“It’s ready to take off and I want to be the man to make that happen.”

18 years in the city

Docherty doesn’t have to waste any time getting a grip on the DNA of Dundee.

“I’ve been an assistant manager for a long time and I’ve had opportunities to go out on my own,” he said.

“But I’m very much about gut feelings and this just feels right.

“Gordon Strachan is a good friend of mine. Since working together with the national team we’ve always kept in touch.

“I’ve lived here for 18 years. I know the club and the passion in the city. I understand the pulse. That’s a great draw.

“I feel a connection with the club.

“The vision and forward planning aligns with my philosophy.

“I feel I’ve got the qualifications and experience. This feels like a natural progression.

“I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my career as an assistant manager but I want to create a culture and identity here that fans can relate to and a style of play that brings everybody together.

“Most important is a winning culture and that happens as a result of how you work every hour of every day.

“It’s a buy-in from everybody. Culture comes from people.

“I want the players to be brave and realise what it means to play for Dundee Football Club.

“We’re identifying players and programmes for pre-season. The work starts now. My work ethic will be part of the culture here.”

