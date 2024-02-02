Public ownership calls for under-threat Dundee bus routes as ‘lifeline’ services set to be axed within weeks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Public ownership calls for under-threat Dundee bus routes as ‘lifeline’ services set to be axed within weeks

The Scottish Greens are calling on Dundee City Council to bring the 204, 206, and 236 routes under public control.

By Laura Devlin
The 204 bus route will no longer be subsidised. Image: Dougie Nicolson / DC Thomson.
The 204 bus route will no longer be subsidised.

A campaign has been launched to bring under-threat Dundee bus routes into public ownership as the “lifeline” services are set to be axed.

The 204, 206, and 236 routes are set to be withdrawn from service on March 31.

It follows a decision by councillors last February to end subsidies paid to private firms to operate “non-commercially viable” routes in a bid to make savings.

But the loss of the services had been criticised by local politicians, including the Liberal Democrat group on Dundee City Council who said they were “deeply concerned” about the impact it would have on communities.

The Lib Dems say they intend to attempt to find funding to save the services in its budget amendment at this year’s revenue budget meeting next month.

Removing routes will ‘isolate communities’

However the Scottish Greens are calling for the local authority to explore the possibility of public ownership – similar to Lothian Buses in Edinburgh.

Lothian Buses is the UK’s largest municipal bus company and is owned by the City of Edinburgh, East Lothian, Mid Lothian and West Lothian councils.

Lib Dem councillor Fraser Macpherson talking to the concerned residents about the 204 bus route. Image: DC Thomson.

Writing on the campaign page, the Greens said: “We’re calling on Dundee City Council to begin the process of bringing Dundee buses under public control so they are run for the benefit of our communities and not to make a profit for private companies.

“Removing these important bus services will further isolate our communities, especially our older population, in the midst of a loneliness epidemic.

“We must stop treating public transport as an afterthought and provide the funding to provide transport that works for the benefit of the people of Dundee, not the private companies.”

As part of the campaign, the Greens are asking people to email Dundee City Council to put pressure on the local authority.

Services operate at a loss

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “Bus services 204, 206 and 236 are commercially unviable in that the services operate at a loss as the income does not cover the cost of operating the service.

“It is not the case that bus operators are choosing not to run the services because they don’t make enough money, more so that to accommodate the losses of operating these routes the bus companies would require to increase fares on profitable routes to cross subsidy, or are reliant on public subsidy.

“If a public sector bus company or franchised bus company were to operate these routes they would still require subsidy.

“Accordingly it is not an issue of who operates the routes, rather how the required subsidy is funded.”

