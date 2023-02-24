Ground work begins for new Aldi store in Perth

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Work is under way at the site of Perth’s new Aldi store – due to open early next year.

The new shop will be located on vacant land just off Necessity Brae and Low Road, between the Aviva office and Glasgow Road.

Aldi confirmed it has started “preliminary site preparations” this week and hopes to start full construction later this year.

The store is expected to open in early 2024.

It will replace the current premises on Glasgow Road, which will shut the day before the new shop opens.

Existing staff will keep their jobs and up to 35 extra will be created as a result of the move.

An Aldi spokesperson said: “We’re pleased to have received planning permission to bring an Aldi store to Perth and are grateful for the significant local support.

“We have begun preliminary site preparations and are progressing well as we move towards starting construction later this year. We will keep the community updated on developments.”

Plans for the new store, which will join another at Inveralmond, were first approved by Perth and Kinross councillors last June.

The bid attracted a five-page letter of objection from Tesco, which has two supermarkets and one express store in Perth.

Philip Johnston, Aldi’s property director, said the Glasgow Road store was “far smaller” than a standard Aldi store.

He said this has left staff struggling to fit all of the company’s products on the shelves.

Expansion options at Glasgow Road were looked into but Aldi said these were too restrictive.

Permission for retail use at that site will be removed and any future development will need to go through its own planning permission.