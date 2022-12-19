Council tax could go up by another 3% in Perth and Kinross next year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Council tax could go up by another 3% in Perth and Kinross next year

Council chiefs in Perth and Kinross have said local taxes could rise again next year but they hope to avoid an "extremely high" hike.
Calum Ross By Calum Ross
December 19 2022, 6.00am Updated: December 19 2022, 10.40am
Photo of Calum Ross
John Swinney
John Swinney was accused of overstating the budget for councils. Image: PA

Council chiefs in Perth and Kinross have said local taxes could rise again next year but they hope to avoid an “extremely high” hike.

Councillor Grant Laing, the leader of the local authority, said he did not want rocketing council tax bills to worsen the cost of living crisis faced by many in the region.

He said his administration was still working on the basis of a 3% council tax rise next year.

Councils will discover the full details of their funding settlement for the coming year in a memo from the Scottish Government on Monday.

John Swinney, the deputy first minister, said in his budget speech last week that local authorities will receive an extra £570 million, as well as the “flexibility” to raise council tax.

But local government umbrella body Cosla said in reality the uplift was worth £71m, when previously agreed policy commitments are excluded.

The shortfall has led to claims thousands of jobs could be at risk, services will face the axe, and council tax rates could soar.

Grant Laing, leader of Perth and Kinross Council
Grant Laing, leader of Perth and Kinross Council.

However, Councillor Laing hoped huge tax rises could be avoided.

“We are working at the moment on a budget towards a 3% rise in council tax,” the SNP councillor told The Courier.

“That’s what we’ve predicated our budget on just now. Now that will be a decision of council come March 1.”

He added: “Each political group will have their own view. Our view is that, in the middle of a cost of living crisis, you don’t want to go in extremely high, because that impacts on everybody that pays council tax.

“That is definitely in our mind as we move to set a balanced budget.”

Last year, local authorities were given full power to control council tax for the first time since the SNP came to power, with the majority increasing by 3%.

Councillors in Perth and Kinross agreed a 2.5% increase.

Mr Swinney said last week they would again be given full flexibility.

The Perth & Kinross Council HQ in High Street, Perth.
The Perth & Kinross Council HQ in High Street, Perth.

Katie Hagmann, resources spokeswoman  for Cosla, said local authority leaders met on Friday to discuss the impact of the budget.

“There was disappointment across the board that unfortunately the settlement that local government had received as part of the budget is far short of what we were looking for,” she told the Sunday Show on BBC Scotland.

Cosla had been lobbying for a settlement of at least £1 billion, including £600m to “stand still” in the face of rising costs, and another £100m per 1% of a pay increase for council workers.

Councillor Hagmann said that when you take out previously-agreed funding and cash for specific policies, there was only an increase of £71m.

‘Really difficult choices’

“It means that there will be really difficult choices that local authorities are going to have to make,” she said.

Meanwhile, Jim Thewliss, general secretary of School Leaders Scotland, warned the budget squeeze is “starting to bite” in classrooms.

He said staff vacancies were going unfilled, while class sizes were going up and subject choice for pupils was being impacted.

John Swinney. 
John Swinney. Image: Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson.

Mr Swinney, the Perthshire North MSP, defended the budget while being interviewed on the Sunday Show.

“Budget to budget, the local government settlement is up by £570m,” he said.

“Local government came to me and asked for £1bn. I said up front there was just no way I was going to be able to achieve that.

“But I have managed to put £570m into the local government settlement.”

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said the Scottish Government was “squeezing councils and education to the pips”.

He added: “Local authorities need both a fair deal from the Scottish Government and a power surge that recognises the important work that they do.

“They need new hope, not another ministerial takeover of social care and a billion pound bureaucracy that would trample over local services once again.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Scottish politics

John Swinney was accused of overstating the budget for councils. Image: PA
'Desperately tragic': Politicians react with shock as three die in Perth fire
John Swinney was accused of overstating the budget for councils. Image: PA
Angus family go private after facing three-year wait for son’s autism diagnosis on NHS
Citizens Advice Scotland has warned people may have to prioritise essential costs, leading to fears that council tax debt could increase in 2023 (Jane Barlow/PA)
Fears council tax arrears could soar as charity’s figures reveal scale of debt
SNP 'hardball' threat to take education powers from councils
Campaign to clean up Loch Leven as a protected wild swimming hotspot
Pictured back from left is Lorraine Kidd, John Tomlin, Rob Lowe, James Landon and Jordan Swankie, and front from left Michelle Getty, Jessica Probst and Ashley Russell, from Angus Dog Trainers.
Angus MP's intervention sparks row over electric dog collars
2
assisted dying campaigners at a rally.
ALISTAIR HEATHER: I'm glad assisted dying wasn't an option when I didn't want to…
2
Elaine Miller, who exposed herself in Holyrood.
Tory forced to apologise for filming ex-Fife health worker's Holyrood 'flasher' protest
John Swinney was accused of overstating the budget for councils. Image: PA
ScotRail forced to pay out over £130,000 on private taxis due to cancelled trains…
John Swinney was accused of overstating the budget for councils. Image: PA
Claims A9 treated like a 'forgotten backwater' as petition reaches 3,700 signatures
5

Most Read

1
Police block County Place after the fatal fire at the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
New County Hotel fire: Owner ‘devastated’ after three people confirmed dead in Perth blaze
2
Fire engines remain on County Place alongside a blue tent erect by investigators. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth hotel worker tells of bid to save people as three die in fire
3
John Swinney was accused of overstating the budget for councils. Image: PA
Perth business leaders ‘devastated’ as three die in New County Hotel fire
4
Crews deploy a crane after the fire at the New County Hotel in Perth
Perth hotel fire: What we know so far as three people and dog confirmed…
5
John Swinney was accused of overstating the budget for councils. Image: PA
Dundee map shows how many sex offenders live near you
6
John Swinney was accused of overstating the budget for councils. Image: PA
5 Dundee talking points as dreadful Dee are knocked off top spot by Arbroath
7
Anne-Marie Batchelor suffered a debilitating stroke 20 years ago.
Angus stroke survivor, 51, left to wet the bed at night in ‘inhumane’ care…
8
John Swinney was accused of overstating the budget for councils. Image: PA
Festive season behind bars for Dundee teenager after bell-ringing bail breach
9
John Swinney was accused of overstating the budget for councils. Image: PA
Best pictures as Broughty Ferry dookers plunge into 2023
3
10
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16

More from The Courier

John Swinney was accused of overstating the budget for councils. Image: PA
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson understands fan frustration over Rangers Scottish Cup ticket controversy…
John Swinney was accused of overstating the budget for councils. Image: PA
Gary Bowyer admits Dundee have to 'take their medicine' after Arbroath loss as he…
John Swinney was accused of overstating the budget for councils. Image: PA
Dick Campbell believes Arbroath were 'magnificent from start to finish' in first win at…
John Swinney was accused of overstating the budget for councils. Image: PA
3 St Johnstone talking points as Saints make another slow start in 1-0 defeat…
John Swinney was accused of overstating the budget for councils. Image: PA
4 Dundee United talking points: Tony Watt the goal hero as Tangerines claim notable…
a rainbow over Dundee.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why 2023 is a big year for me and Dundee
John Swinney was accused of overstating the budget for councils. Image: PA
3 Arbroath talking points as Angus side claim first win at Dundee in 44…
still from Andrew tate Twitter video in which he baited Greta Thunberg.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: We ignore Andrew Tate at our peril
John Swinney was accused of overstating the budget for councils. Image: PA
TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Less political intrigue, more golf in 2023, please
graphic showing key players from 2022 including Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping, Liz Truss and Joe Biden.
ANDREW LIDDLE: What the last 12 months of turmoil can teach us for 2023

Editor's Picks

Most Commented