Investigation: Which Dundee takeaways are breaking the single-use plastic ban?

The single-use plastics ban has been in place since June this year. But there are still some takeaways in Dundee that aren’t following the rules.

The ban makes it unlawful to make and commercially supply plastic items like cutlery, plates, drink stirrers and straws.

It also includes food containers and cups made of expanded polystyrene.

But despite the six months that have passed since the ban came into force, some businesses in Dundee are still using the banned items.

What the fork?

At least five takeaways in Dundee are distributing items that are banned.

A Broughty Ferry favourite is handing out plastic forks, which the ban does not allow.

The Ferry Grill & Curry House on Brook Street is still giving away the banned forks with their takeaways.

And in Dundee city centre, Istanbul Kebab House, Soo Delicious and La Baguette are also providing these plastic forks.

The single-use plastic ban covers all single-use plastic cutlery, except when used for medical reasons.

This means forks, knives, spoons, chopsticks and other similar utensils, made wholly or partly from plastic and single-use.

The recycling gurus at Zero Waste Scotland confirmed that the plastic forks being distributed by these takeaways in Dundee are banned.

So is anyone actually following the single-use plastic ban in Dundee?

There are other cafes and takeaways in Dundee which are meeting the terms of the ban.

A popular haunt for Fife students, Empire in St Andrews, no longer hand out plastic forks. Instead, they are using wooden, biodegradable alternatives.

And in Dundee, Khans of Broughty Ferry are also following the rules by providing the alternative cutlery.

However, although these are not banned, the biodegradable options are not recommended by the experts at Zero Waste Scotland.

This is because they are still single-use and create a lot of unnecessary waste.

According to the Scottish Government, failure to comply with the regulations carries a maximum fine of £5,000.

This does not apply to people who need plastic straws or spoons for medical reasons.

The Ferry Grill & Curry House, Istanbul Kebab House, La Baguette and Soo Delicious did not respond to repeated requests to comment on this story.