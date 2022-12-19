The single-use plastic ban: Explained

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A ban on common single-use plastics has been in force across Scotland since June.

The ban makes it an offence for businesses in Scotland to provide the items.

Scotland is the first UK nation to implement such legislation.

It aims to reduce how much plastic is sent to landfill after just one use.

What is in the single-use plastic ban?

The ban means it is unlawful to make and commercially supply any of the following plastic items:

Cutlery (including forks, knives, spoons, chopsticks and other similar utensils)

Plates

Drink stirrers

Food containers made of expanded polystyrene

Cups made of expanded polystyrene

Straws

Balloon sticks

The restrictions apply to online and in-store sales, whether they are free or paid-for.

Even plastics that are recyclable, compostable and biodegradable are included in the ban.

Businesses that are supplying these run the risk of enforcement action.

These are banned because they are still single-use and cause unnecessary waste.

This only applies to cups and containers that are made or partially made with expanded polystyrene. All plastic cutlery is banned, except when used for medical reasons.

Then what is the environmentally-friendly alternative for cafés and takeaways?

Zero Waste Scotland suggests providing reusable cutlery and asking customers to bring them back.

They are piloting reusable trials elsewhere in Scotland. At these takeaway businesses, customers can borrow a reusable cup or food container for a small deposit and return later.

What if I need a plastic straw or spoon for medical reasons?

There is a specific exemption for people who need plastic straws for medical reasons, or to help them eat or drink independently.

They will still be able to purchase plastic straws in-store and online pharmacies and will be given on request in hospitality venues, but won’t be routinely available in supermarkets or other shops.

Plastic spoons intended for use with medicines are not banned.

Will businesses be fined for using the banned single-use plastics?

According to the Scottish Government, failure to comply with the regulations carries a maximum fine of £5,000.

This does not apply to people who need plastic straws or spoons for medical reasons.

Loophole no more

There was a controversial loophole in the UK Internal Market Act which allowed buyers in Scotland to purchase the banned plastics – as long as they were bought and made in England.

From August, this loophole was closed.

Now the supply of all listed single-use plastics is banned, regardless of where they originate from and whether they can be supplied in another part of the UK.