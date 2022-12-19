The single-use plastic ban: Explained

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
The single-use plastic ban: Explained

By Joanna Bremner
December 19 2022, 6.00am
Plastic pollution in the ocean.
Plastic pollution in the ocean.

A ban on common single-use plastics has been in force across Scotland since June.

The ban makes it an offence for businesses in Scotland to provide the items.

Scotland is the first UK nation to implement such legislation.

It aims to reduce how much plastic is sent to landfill after just one use.

What is in the single-use plastic ban?

The ban means it is unlawful to make and commercially supply any of the following plastic items:

  • Cutlery (including forks, knives, spoons, chopsticks and other similar utensils)
  • Plates
  • Drink stirrers
  • Food containers made of expanded polystyrene
  • Cups made of expanded polystyrene
  • Straws
  • Balloon sticks

The restrictions apply to online and in-store sales, whether they are free or paid-for.

Even plastics that are recyclable, compostable and biodegradable are included in the ban.

Businesses that are supplying these run the risk of enforcement action.

These are banned because they are still single-use and cause unnecessary waste.

This only applies to cups and containers that are made or partially made with expanded polystyrene. All plastic cutlery is banned, except when used for medical reasons.

Then what is the environmentally-friendly alternative for cafés and takeaways?

Zero Waste Scotland suggests providing reusable cutlery and asking customers to bring them back.

They are piloting reusable trials elsewhere in Scotland. At these takeaway businesses, customers can borrow a reusable cup or food container for a small deposit and return later.

What if I need a plastic straw or spoon for medical reasons?

There is a specific exemption for people who need plastic straws for medical reasons, or to help them eat or drink independently.

They will still be able to purchase plastic straws in-store and online pharmacies and will be given on request in hospitality venues, but won’t be routinely available in supermarkets or other shops.

Plastic spoons intended for use with medicines are not banned.

Will businesses be fined for using the banned single-use plastics?

According to the Scottish Government, failure to comply with the regulations carries a maximum fine of £5,000.

This does not apply to people who need plastic straws or spoons for medical reasons.

Loophole no more

There was a controversial loophole in the UK Internal Market Act which allowed buyers in Scotland to purchase the banned plastics – as long as they were bought and made in England.

From August, this loophole was closed.

Now the supply of all listed single-use plastics is banned, regardless of where they originate from and whether they can be supplied in another part of the UK.

